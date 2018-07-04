Ranking the contenders for four-star OL Keiondre Jones
During check-in at the Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge present by adidas, four-star offensive guard Keiondre Jones revealed the three finalists for his commitment: Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State.
The Rivals250 prospect out of Hoganville (Ga.) Callaway has taken official visits to Auburn and Florida this summer, and he had taken a couple of unofficial trips to Mississippi State this spring and summer as well.
Jones is expected to make a decision this month, or at the latest, in August.
Today, we take a look at the contenders for his services and how they stack up.
1. AUBURN TIGERS
If you track Jones’ visits over the last two months, it seems as if he has visited Auburn every weekend. Some visits have been reported on, but not all. He is only about an hour from the Plains, so it is easy for him to get there and it would make it simple for his family to see him if he went there. JB Grimes has really been a hit with Jones and his family, and Jones has said many times that he feels at home there.
2. FLORIDA GATORS
What Florida has working in its favor is a family member in Gainesville. Emory Jones is a Gator; he enrolled in January and the two would love to play together in college. John Hevesy has done a nice job here going back to when he coached offensive line at Mississippi State. Jones likes the offensive scheme Florida runs and he sees a chance to play early there as well.
3. MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
Just because the Bulldogs rank third on this list, there is no reason to count them out. This is a close race and Mississippi State is very much in it. Joe Moorhead has done an excellent job of making Jones feel like a priority. He and Marcus Johnson have really recruited Jones well and led to the Bulldogs jumping numerous other schools on his list over the last few months. The campus feel, the chance to play and his connection with coaches have put Mississippi State in play here.