During check-in at the Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge present by adidas, four-star offensive guard Keiondre Jones revealed the three finalists for his commitment: Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State.

The Rivals250 prospect out of Hoganville (Ga.) Callaway has taken official visits to Auburn and Florida this summer, and he had taken a couple of unofficial trips to Mississippi State this spring and summer as well.

Jones is expected to make a decision this month, or at the latest, in August.

Today, we take a look at the contenders for his services and how they stack up.

