Rally comes up short for Tigers

Auburn had the trying run on third base in the seventh inning Saturday.

The rally ended there.

Jessie Blaine's ground out to third base ended a furious rally that nearly erased a four-run deficit. Florida held on and won the game by a score of 7-6, thereby evening the series at one game apiece.

Florida seized command of the game during the fourth inning. That's when eight Gators tallied hits — seven of them singles — and used all those batted balls to score four runs. Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes was left to extricate herself from the difficult situation because the Tigers didn't have a reliable reliever to provide assistance.

Why? Dismukes herself was a reliever Saturday; starter Shelby Lowe lasted just one inning.

Nelia Peralta ripped a two-run homer in the sixth inning to cut UF's lead to 7-4, which added some intrigue. Makayla Packer, who homered earlier in the game, ripped a triple down the right-field line during the seventh inning to cut UF's lead to 7-6.

However, Blaine wasn't able to get the equalizing run across during the defining moment.

The series finale will be played Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 o'clock.