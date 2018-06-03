RALEIGH, N.C. | The 19-year wait is over for Auburn baseball. The Tigers beat No. 1 seed N.C. State 15-7 Sunday night at Doak Field to win the Raleigh Regional and advance to a Super Regional for the first time since 1999 and only the second time in school history. “Like a lot of these great programs that we get to compete against, we get to party like it’s 1999,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “But we’ve been trying to build something and take baby steps brick by brick. (The seniors) believed in it before we ever did it, and these guys helped us achieve what we did tonight.”

Auburn celebrates its first NCAA Regional Championship since 1999. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

The second-seeded Tigers rolled through the Regional going undefeated and out-scoring Northeastern, Army and N.C. State by a combined 40-12. The championship comes a year after a devastating defeat in the Tallahassee Regional in which the Tigers won their first two games only to lose two-straight the Florida State. “It’s indescribable, especially the way it happened last year. It didn’t feel like we lost, it felt like we got our hearts ripped out,” senior Luke Jarvis said. “To come in here and do it the way we did it where it felt like from start to finish we were in control of the regional, it was incredible. It completely wiped last year for me. Josh was awesome this weekend, Jay was awesome, the whole team was awesome. From the first pitch it felt like we were locked in.” Auburn jumped on the Wolfpack early scoring a run in the first, three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth. Leading 8-3, the Tigers put the game away with a five-run eighth and put an exclamation point on the championship with Edouard Julien’s two-run home run in the ninth. Josh Anthony was again a standout at the plate going 4-of-5 with two runs scored, two doubles and five RBI. Jay Estes was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI, Steven Williams 3-for-5 with two runs scored, Brendan Venter 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI and Edouard Julien 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI. N.C. State committed five errors in the game, leading to eight unearned runs.

Cody Greenhill (5-2) earned the win holding the Wolfpack to three runs on six hits in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out five and issued two walks on 86 pitches. Davis Daniel allowed a run on two hits over the final 1.1 innings to close out the win. Auburn starter Andrew Mitchell allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. “I’m extremely happy for our program because when you have a vision of seeing this over and over in your head, I thought it would be more and more exciting. I’ve just been playing it in my head since I got the opportunity at Auburn and to see it is pretty neat,” Thompson said. Auburn, which improves to 42-21, will play the winner of the Gainesville Regional in a Super Regional next weekend. Florida and Florida Atlantic are playing for the championship on Monday.