AUBURN | The Raleigh Regional gets underway Friday at 1 p.m. CT as No. 2 seed Auburn faces No. 3 seed Northeastern at Doak Field. Here’s a look at the entire field for the double-elimination tournament.

NO. 1 SEED N.C. STATE

Record: 40-16, 19-11 ACC, 27-9 Home

RPI: 19

National ranks: .288 average (46th), 81 home runs (5th), 391 runs (27th), 63 stolen bases (94th), 3.63 ERA (39th), .971 fielding percentage (110th).

Top hitters: Josh McLain .337, 12 2B, 39 RBI; Patrick Bailey .316, 11 HR, 33 RBI; Brock Deatherage .305, 14 HR, 37 RBI, 16 SB; Will Wilson .303, 15 2B, 14 HR, 50 RBI; Evan Edwards .282, 13 HR, 42 RBI; Brett Kinneman .279, 13 2B, 17 HR, 60 RBI.

Top pitchers: LH Kent Klyman 7-2, 2.43 ERA, 4 saves; LH Brian Brown 6-2, 2.71 ERA, 90 K; RH Reid Johnston 7-0, 3.13 ERA; RH Johnny Piedmonte 5-3, 4.50; RH Joe O’Donnell 1-3, 0.96, 11 saves.

Auburn connection: Pitching coach Scott Foxhall was an assistant at Auburn from 2008-13.