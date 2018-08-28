Gus Malzahn this morning held his first game-week press conference of the season, which included his annotations of Auburn's first official depth chart of the season.

• Richard McBryde out for season with a neck injury.

• Joey Gatewood will not play this week with a thumb injury. Cord Sandberg will be No. 3 quarterback.

• Malzahn expects most of the freshmen on the depth chart to be on the field against Washington.

