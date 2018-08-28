QUICK NOTES: Malzahn's press conference
Gus Malzahn this morning held his first game-week press conference of the season, which included his annotations of Auburn's first official depth chart of the season.
• Richard McBryde out for season with a neck injury.
• Joey Gatewood will not play this week with a thumb injury. Cord Sandberg will be No. 3 quarterback.
• Malzahn expects most of the freshmen on the depth chart to be on the field against Washington.
