{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 12:11:32 -0500') }} football

QUICK NOTES: Malzahn's press conference

Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com
Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

Gus Malzahn this morning held his first game-week press conference of the season, which included his annotations of Auburn's first official depth chart of the season.

Richard McBryde out for season with a neck injury.

Joey Gatewood will not play this week with a thumb injury. Cord Sandberg will be No. 3 quarterback.

• Malzahn expects most of the freshmen on the depth chart to be on the field against Washington.

READ MORE: https://auburn.forums.rivals.com/threads/gus-malzahn-quick-notes.950706/

