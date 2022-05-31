Quick look at Auburn Regional opponents

AUBURN | Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers are hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010, and the tournament committee put some heavy hitters in Plainsman Park, including familiar NCAA foe Florida State, Pac-12 power and 2013 national champion UCLA and Southland Conference title winner Southeastern Louisiana.

With all three being new opponents for the Tigers this season, here’s a little breakdown of each with their leading players and key wins that got them a spot in the tournament.