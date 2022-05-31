Quick look at Auburn Regional opponents
AUBURN | Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers are hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010, and the tournament committee put some heavy hitters in Plainsman Park, including familiar NCAA foe Florida State, Pac-12 power and 2013 national champion UCLA and Southland Conference title winner Southeastern Louisiana.
With all three being new opponents for the Tigers this season, here’s a little breakdown of each with their leading players and key wins that got them a spot in the tournament.
UCLA
Record: (38-22, 19-11)
RPI: 48
Ranking: No. 20 (per DI Baseball)
Conference Tournament: Lost to Oregon State in finals
Key Wins: Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon (three-game sweep), Oregon State (3-of-5)
Leading Hitters: Michael Curialie (.326, 17 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 40 RBIs), Jake Palmer (.314, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 1 triple, 36 RBIs), Ethan Gourson (.295, 22 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 42 RBIs)
Leading Pitchers: Max Racic (8-4, 3.08 ERA, 79 IP, 91 Ks), Alonzo Tredwell (22 appearances, 1.98 ERA, 6 saves), Luke Jewett (31 appearances, 3.40 ERA, 25 Ks)
Florida State
Record: (33-23, 15-15)
RPI: 29
Ranking: N/A
Conference Tournament: Lost to Notre Dame in pool play
Key Wins: Florida, Louisville (three-game sweep), Georgia Southern, TCU (two-game sweep), Miami (2-of-3)
Leading Hitters: Jaime Ferrer (.319, 17 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 39 RBIs), Brett Roberts (.302, 17 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 25 RBIs), Alex Toral (.213, 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 RBIs)
Leading Pitchers: Bryce Hubbart (8-2, 3.18 ERA, 73 2/3 IP, 94 Ks), Parker Messick (6-5, 3.36 ERA, 93 2/3 IP, 140 Ks)
Southeastern Louisiana
Record: (30-29, 14-10)
RPI: 105
Ranking: N/A
Conference Tournament: Won Southland Tournament
Key Wins: at Arkansas, vs. Ole Miss, beat No. 1 seed McNeese State to win Southland Tournament
Leading Hitters: Preston Faulkner (.343, 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 70 RBIs), Shea Thomas (.294, 12 doubles, 6 home runs, 47 RBIs) Evan Keller (.259, 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBIs)
Leading Pitchers: Will Kinzeler (4-2, 3.60 ERA, 80 IP), Gage Trahan (30 appearances, 4-4, 11 saves, 4.15 ERA)