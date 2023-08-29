Does that mean a powerful Tigers’ running game is about to be unleashed on UMass and eventually the SEC, or is the rushing defense going to be a problem this fall?

“I don't know. I honestly don’t,” said Freeze, AU’s first-year head coach. “We'll find out more Saturday. Are we effective running the ball against other opponents? Or has our defense made us look that good?

“I think when you start getting into a game week and you start game planning, you figure out this is what we're going to try to do. Hopefully we'll be in the right spots and play well on both sides. That's the hope.”

Ask one of Auburn’s offensive players. and there’s little doubt that this team will have a lot of success running the ball this season behind a rebuilt offensive line and a loaded running back room.

“I think our running game is really good,” said senior tight end Luke Deal. “I think you guys have seen it, even in the past. There’s some familiar names in that running back room who have done some really great things at Auburn so far. Jarquez (Hunter) is an incredible back, that entire room… Damari (Alston), Sean (Jackson), even Jeremiah (Cob) – a young guy coming up, (Brian) Battie, all those guys are really good players.

“We’ve got such a talented room that I would lean on the side that we’ve got a really good run game and we’ve seen production in the past. I’m excited to see how that works out against another defense. Hopefully our defense stops the run too against UMass.”