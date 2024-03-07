Auburn's stay in Greenville, S.C., has been extended. The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with their 67-48 second-round victory over Arkansas Thursday. It's the program's first SEC Tournament win since 2020 and first quarterfinals appearance in five years. With the win, Auburn reaches the 20-win mark for just the third time in the last 15 years.

Ja'Mya Mingo-Young had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against Arkansas. (Auburn Athletics)

Advertisement

Auburn's usual source of offense, Honesty Scott-Grayson, was held in check by Arkansas and only recorded six points. Instead, the Tigers used 31 bench points to continuously build up its lead and eliminate the Razorbacks. Mar'shaun Bostic had 11 points off the bench and tied starters JaMya Mingo-Young and Sydney Shaw for team-highs, as nine different Auburn players scored in the contest. The Tigers were never out-scored in a quarter, won the rebounding battle and shot 46% from the field.

Auburn got off to a slow start in Greenville, falling behind 7-0 early and starting the game without points for over two minutes. Eventually, the team found its rhythm, closing the quarter on a 14-6 run to take a one point lead into the second quarter. Shaw found her confidence in the second, knocking down two shots from 3-point range as Auburn pushed its lead to as many as 11 points before Arkansas closed the half on a 5-0 run. Auburn led 33-27 at halftime, but unlike the first game between these two, the Tigers held on In a slow-paced third quarter, Auburn's defense forced Arkansas to shoot 14% from the field and gave up just eight points to the Hogs. On the other side, Auburn only put up 11 points, but still controlled the game heading into the final 10. The depth took over for Auburn in the fourth. Auburn scored a game-high 23 points in the quarter, as Kaitlyn Duhon scored all nine of her points in the final 10 minutes of play. Mingo-Young had five points and five assists in the quarter, falling just shy of a tripe-double. The senior finished the evening with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.