With their experience, Thorne and Ashford will be the favorites to move on. Thorne threw for 6,494 and 49 touchdowns in 29 career games at Michigan State while Ashford started nine games for Auburn last year after transferring from Oregon.

That’s how much time Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner have before Hugh Freeze cuts his quarterback competition from three to two.

Geriner redshirted last fall but joined the competition this spring. True freshman Hank Brown, who enrolled this summer, will have to gain more experience before he’s ready to put his hat in the ring.

“Hank Brown, I love. He can make every throw. But realistically you can’t get four kids reps in camp,” said Freeze. “So probably it’s going to be those other three for the first 10 days, trying to get enough reps to where we get it down to at least two guys and then move from there.”

Senior tight end Luke Deal has been impressed working with all the quarterbacks this summer.

“Each guy brings a little bit different skillset,” said Deal. “We’re gonna check and see. It’s going to be fun. I’m an older guy. I’ve seen a lot of quarterback battles in the past. I’ve been around them with Bo (Nix) coming in as a freshman, with Joey (Gatewood), Malik Willis and all those guys. So I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

Freeze also has a lot of confidence in the group going into the start of camp.

“I'm very truthfully a lot more optimistic than most people are,” he said. “I think we've got a good room. But I'm an optimist. We've been able to do things with quarterbacks everywhere we've been and produce good enough results to win.

“I thought spring practice we got better there. Obviously we want to create competition in that room. That's why we brought in Payton, who's had great experiences.”

Freeze said one of the keys for Ashford is to continue to improve his play on he field as he did in the spring and to be able to handle the pressures of an intense quarterback competition.

“Not just Robby. It’s going to be everyone. How do they handle it,” said Freeze. “This is life. On great teams, you’re never going to be the only guy that should be competing. Hopefully, he handles it well because I do think Robby Ashford helps us win football games.”