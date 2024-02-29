AUBURN | Hugh Freeze was clear Thursday. The competition is wide open at quarterback as it is for every position on Auburn’s team this spring. But it’s also senior Payton Thorne, the returning starter, who begins practice at the top of the pecking order. “I think Payton has done an incredible job since January of taking a leadership role and setting the standard,” said Freeze. “Do I think it’s his to lose? Yes. But he’s got to go earn it every day. We’re not in a position where we can just say that it’s given to somebody.

Thorne is competing for the starting position thsi spring. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“We’re changing our whole verbiage, our whole system back to what I’m comfortable with. I need to see who has the best grasp on that.” Thorne said he’s prepared to compete for the job as he did for three years at Michigan State and now a second year at Auburn. “Every single year, you’re competing at every level,” said Thorne. “I’m not really concerned about any thing other than getting as good as I can be and to help my teammates and helping us put as many wins in that win column as we can next year.” Thorne is joined in the quarterback battle by sophomore Holden Geriner, redshirt freshman Hank Brown, who was a standout in the fourth quarter of AU’s bowl game, and true freshman Walker White.