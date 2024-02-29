Quarterback battle begins
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze was clear Thursday.
The competition is wide open at quarterback as it is for every position on Auburn’s team this spring. But it’s also senior Payton Thorne, the returning starter, who begins practice at the top of the pecking order.
“I think Payton has done an incredible job since January of taking a leadership role and setting the standard,” said Freeze. “Do I think it’s his to lose? Yes. But he’s got to go earn it every day. We’re not in a position where we can just say that it’s given to somebody.
“We’re changing our whole verbiage, our whole system back to what I’m comfortable with. I need to see who has the best grasp on that.”
Thorne said he’s prepared to compete for the job as he did for three years at Michigan State and now a second year at Auburn.
“Every single year, you’re competing at every level,” said Thorne. “I’m not really concerned about any thing other than getting as good as I can be and to help my teammates and helping us put as many wins in that win column as we can next year.”
Thorne is joined in the quarterback battle by sophomore Holden Geriner, redshirt freshman Hank Brown, who was a standout in the fourth quarter of AU’s bowl game, and true freshman Walker White.
Freeze said he has a team of three coaches charting every single rep of footwork, decision-making and execution.
“The hardest thing is when you have four guys you really want to get looks at is getting them all quality reps,” said Freeze. “You’re going to get really good looks at Payton and Holden and Hank, and then you want to get Walker some because I think he’s so talented.
“His arm strength is phenomenal. He made throws the other day that it takes arm strength to make. But he’s swimming and everything is coming at him really fast right now. We’ve got to find a way to slow that down and get him quality reps too. It’s a challenge to do that.”
Auburn will hold practice two of the spring Thursday afternoon. Tuesday’s first practice was windy, which can be a detriment to quarterbacks. But Freeze singled out one of the group for his performance on day one.
“I thought Hank Brown threw it extremely well in those conditions,” said Freeze. “I’m anxious to see his continued growth along with the others.”
The A-Day game is scheduled for April 6 at 1 p.m. CT.