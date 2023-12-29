“I think that impacts the game a lot because he’s a great player,” said AU safety Zion Puckett. “Just having him for Maryland just being able to throw the ball around and get the balls where he needs to. The game plan is going to be the same but I feel like him not playing is going to affect them in certain ways and whatever they want to do.

The all-time leading passer in Big Ten history, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, has opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

AUBURN | Maryland will line up against Auburn in the Music City Bowl Saturday without 72 percent of its offense.

The Tigers should have an advantage with starting quarterback Payton Thorne returning. But Hugh Freeze is a little more cautious about the the situation.

Auburn was burned by a backup quarterback earlier this season when Texas A&M’s Max Johnson came off the bench to throw two third-quarter touchdowns in a 27-10 win over AU.

“Their backup had taken some good snaps and done well with that. I’m sure that he’s had all of the practices leading up to this,” said Freeze. “He’s got some really good receivers and running backs around him.

“I’m not sure if it’s a huge advantage or not. We’ve got to play well and then the pieces around Payton have to play well. We’ve lost a few of those too. We’re thin at receiver. It will be interesting to see how we perform with that. I’m excited that we do have Payton there that has the experience of playing in these bowl games.”

Tagovailoa completed 290 of 437 passes (66.4 percent) of his passes for 3,377 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Backup Billy Edwards Jr. completed just 4 of 10 passes for two yards with one interception, but did have 16 carries for 41 yards and six touchdowns.

Maryland will also be without tight end Corey Dyches, who had 49 catches for 491 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense took a hit with the loss of starting linebacker Jaishawn Barham and starting defensive backs Tarheeb Still and Corey Coley Jr.

“It's going to change a little bit, but we've still got to get after the quarterback no matter what,” said Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ABC.