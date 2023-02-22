“Man, it's hard. It's hard for me to adequately judge quarterbacks if they're not afforded the opportunity to stand in the pocket and make reads and make different throws for a decent percentage of time,” said Freeze.

It’s given AU’s first-year head coach and offensive coordinator an idea of the personnel returning in 2023, but not much more. The reason for that will be understandable to anyone who watched the Tigers’ struggles on the offensive line the last several years.

So in many ways, Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley will have relatively clean slates when the first of 15 spring practices gets underway on Monday afternoon.

“I'm excited to get in there and work with those guys,” said Montgomery. “Yes, I've watched the tapes. I don't want to judge them off the tape parts of it. I want to be able to get in a room and kinda go through what we're going to do and how they fit within that and how this offense will mold around their strengths and weaknesses.

“I think we've got a lot of good talent in that room, and it's about getting those guys kinda locked into what we do and how we do it, and then truly being able to evaluate from that standpoint.”

Two of the most important factors the quarterbacks will be evaluated on is decision-making and leadership.

“They've gotta make great decisions,” said Montgomery. “They've gotta take care of the football. They've gotta be dynamic at times. They do not have to be Superman all the time, but what they do have to do is be great distributors and have great command of our offense and how we get the ball to playmakers … Yes, we're going to be very demanding of that position. But with that comes patience and the ability to grow and learn as we do it.”

“I think it's impossible for you to be a great quarterback and not assume the role as a leader,” said Freeze. “Well, what does that look like? It certainly doesn't look like that there's no one in that locker room that wants to follow you. And it certainly doesn't look like someone who gets rattled every time something doesn't go exactly right. It certainly doesn't look like someone who's on lists. Certainly, that's not — that's not what my SEC quarterback's gonna be.”

The A-Day game is April 8.