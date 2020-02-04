The four-star quarterback from Denmark (Ga.) had been committed to Auburn since July.

“My recruitment is officially open,” the tweet read. “I want to thank Coach (Gus) Malzahn and the entire Auburn football staff for welcoming me with open arms and will always be grateful for the relationships I have developed with the players, students, and fans in my time committed.”

McLaughlin on Tuesday announced on Twitter that his recruitment is “100 percent open.”

McLaughlin committed to Auburn under former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who left for Florida State in December.



“I look forward to developing relationships with new coaches and schools as I find my future home,” McLaughlin wrote.

Auburn now has three commitments in its 2021 class: four-star running back Armoni Goodwin, four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter and three-star defensive back Phillip O’Brien.