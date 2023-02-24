Among the topics discussed was the resurgence of the Wildcats in the last few weeks, a weakness that Auburn can take advantage of and John Calipari's status among Big Blue Nation fans right now.

How has Kentucky improved so much during the last few weeks?

One, I would point to the emergence of Chris Livingston. He's the less heralded of the two freshmen that they feature, along with Cason Wallace. And he was a tweener for the majority of this season. Everybody thought Calipari should be playing him as a four, as a stretch four. But it had kind of become like a joke that Calipari just always wanted to play two bigs, and he was just going to force Livingston to be a three. But Livingston's light is coming on. I think it has been just more about him thinking less and just really playing very hard. And he's been an energy guy that has given them an elite frontcourt. I mean, going into the season, we thought it was going to be an elite frontcourt, and now with Livingston playing at this level and with Jacob Toppin The other thing is Toppin is playing a game that he's comfortable playing. He's not taking too many jump shots, and he's kind of exploiting mismatches.

Oscar Tshiebwe, last year's National Player of the Year, has come around in the last four games. How big is his matchup with Johni Broome on Saturday?

It's big, man. I think he (Tshiebwe) was 12-of-13 from the field in this last win that they had. And, a lot of length will bother him, but otherwise, he's going to get his, and he's going to stuff the stat sheet. Something was just a little bit off with Oscar coming into this year. Sometimes, whether it's a team repeating or a player coming off a national player of the year award, he just wasn't quite as crisp. But it seems like he is kind of rounding back in the form.

What is a Kentucky weakness that you think Auburn can take advantage of?

They're not a good defensive team, especially by Kentucky's Calipari's standards. You can beat Kentucky on the defensive end if you run a determined offense with a lot of screens and back cuts, and you force them to defend the pick and roll. Oscar has been carved up trying to defend the pick and roll all season. And so, Kentucky doesn't run away from teams because they're not good enough defensively. If you can just stick around and execute the offense in the last four minutes of the game, you have a chance.