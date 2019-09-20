MP: A&M needs balance and that's something Jimbo Fisher has said repeatedly this week. They went away from the run in the second and third quarters at Clemson and that's when the game got away from them. Spiller, in my opinion, was the best back in Texas last year and he brings a lot to the table -- he's got good speed, impressive vision, can make you miss or run guys over at 220 pounds. The Aggie offense has been at its best when he's in the game. I don't think anyone is expecting A&M to run all over Auburn, but they can't afford to ignore the run either.

NK: Jashaun Corbin is out for the year and Isaiah Spiller is in. The backup is averaging 8.8 yards a carry this season, and he was serviceable in the loss to Clemson after Corbin went down in the third quarter. How much do you expect the Aggies' run game to be a factor against an elite Auburn front?

NK: Kellen Mond didn't have his best day against Clemson, with a QBR of 23.8. What does he have to do to lead the offense against another talented defense — and is his receiving corps good enough to change the game?



MP: Mond had a terrible day against Clemson and he'll be the first one to tell you that. Mond's problems are frequently self-inflicted, as you saw last year at Auburn. He'll make one mistake and that will snowball and he'll go through a spell where he seems to lose his confidence. Then he'll get it back and be effective. If he remains steady, he can do a lot of damage. As for the receivers, they have the potential to be very good. Jhamon Ausbon is much improved this year; Quartney Davis has a lot of speed and Kendrick Rogers has become more of a threat in all games, not just against LSU and Clemson. But all three of them have been plagued by some big drops this year, including six against Clemson. If they catch the ball, they can make big plays. But, like with Mond, I think their biggest foe is themselves.

NK: On the flip side of the ball, Auburn's offense has been inconsistent this season, save for a big game against FBS bottom-feeder Kent State. What do you expect Mike Elko's defense to do that will make things tough on Bo Nix and company?

MP: The best thing he can do to make things tough on Nix is put the game on his shoulders. That means stopping the run, something Elko's defenses have done very well to date. The A&M front six (they run a 4-2-5) has been strong so far and they do a very good job of swarming to the ball. They throw a lot of different looks at you and move players around, which can be tough on a young quarterback. But job one will be to slow down Boobie Whitlow and company and then force Nix to throw. If they can do that, then they'll start getting exotic with their blitzes. And Elko has no problem bringing them up the middle with the linebackers or off the edges, even with his corners.

NK: Who are some Aggie X-factors on both sides on the ball that Auburn fans should be aware of?

MP: On offense, I think this game could come down to the interior three of guards Jared Hocker and Kenyon Green and center Colton Prater. Hocker and Prater are veterans, but Green is a true freshman -- and may already be the best of the bunch. He's been stout. These three have to hold their own against Auburn's excellent interior line. If they play this to a draw or better, that's a win for A&M.This may seem lame, but I'm going to go right to the interior of A&M's defensive front too. Justin Madubuike is one of the nation's best, and Bobby Brown is massive at 330 pounds. Then Jayden Peevy comes in and there's no dropoff. If A&M can disrupt the Auburn interior and keep linebackers Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines clean, that will be a big deal.Two guys to watch for: WR Ainias Smith and DE Tyree Johnson. Smith is a true freshman who had a big game last weekend and is going to play more. He's got a lot of Percy Harvin to him and he can be a nightmare in the open field. Johnson is a speed rusher in the truest sense of the term, and he gave Trevor Lawrence problems two weeks ago.

NK: Who wins, and why?

MP: These two teams seem pretty evenly matched, but one thing stands out: Mond is completing 71% of his passes at home. Obviously, the level of competition is nowhere near Auburn's level, but he hasn't had the jitters and has been consistently on his game. He seems more comfortable at home. As Jimbo said, this will be a "rock 'em, sock 'em kind of game", and any advantage helps. I think A&M will move the ball a little better and squeak out a win. Let's go with 27-21.

-------