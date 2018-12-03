But Purdue, the Tigers’ opponent in the Music City Bowl, view Auburn and its season through a much different lens. They see an SEC program that won a national championship in 2010, played for another in 2013 and nearly made it to the four-team college football playoff in 2017.

AUBURN | For many Auburn supporters, the 2018 season is one full of disappointments. High preseason expectations turned into a 7-5 regular season that ended with blowout losses to Georgia and Alabama.

“Well, for me, it's an historical, traditional powerhouse football team in the SEC right there with Alabama. Way back in my days, Iron Bowl was a great match-up and you never knew who was going to win,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “Obviously Alabama has taken a step that not many others have, but Auburn is a very talented football team. They are going to recruit the south and get a lot of great athletes, which they have.

“You know, they have a lot of talent. They play tough competition every week and this is a tremendous challenge and opportunity for us because I think it's a very, very talented, high-quality team that we're going to have to do a lot of things right to give us a chance to come out of there with a win.”

Purdue has already proven it can beat a talented, high-quality team in October when it routed then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 at home. And an opportunity for another signature win for Brohm and his players awaits in just over three weeks.

“You know, that's an exciting challenge I think that awaits our offense and our team, and we're looking forward to it,” said quarterback David Blough. “I know the guys are excited, just kind of gauging the pulse when the news was being broke (Sunday) afternoon."

Brohm inherited a Boilermaker program that finished 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten in 2016. Last year, he guided Purdue to a 7-6 season and a bowl win for the first time since 2011, and has the Boilermakers 6-6 this season and going for back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since 1997-98.

Blough, who missed last year’s bowl game due to an injury, has thrown for 3,521 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, connecting with freshman receiver Rondale Moore on 103 of those passes for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The fifth-year senior will play his final college game in Nashville.

“We struggled to get over three wins a few years ago,” Blough said. “Being able to help the team and just try to do my job as best I can to help us get to six wins, you know, now being able to be a part of that after five years, it is special. I take a lot of pride in it. I'm going to approach it with the respect it deserves and we'll look forward to competing in that game.

But yeah, it means a great deal to me. You're going to get our best shot, that's for sure. You've got senior leaders on the team who are going to make sure we try to end this thing the right way.”

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.