Puckett has ‘stepped up’

“One thing I know about Zion is he's going to do his job, tackle well, communicate with me when he sees stuff within a formation,” said Monday. “He's one of those guys that's been working extremely hard every single week just to work on his craft -- be a better player and a better leader. And I feel like he's been doing a great job with that so far -- and I know he'll continue to be that kind of player.”

Four games in, the third-year sophomore is starting for Auburn at safety opposite Smoke Monday and has become a key special teams player.

Puckett has started the last three games, stepping in for transfer Bydarrius Knighten, who missed some time with a medical procedure. Puckett has 11 tackles including 10 solo. He also has one tackle on kickoff coverage.

“He’s stepped up. He’s getting better,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “I think he’s getting more comfortable with what we’re doing on the defensive side. I think he’s getting himself prepared. He’s helping us on special teams. That was a big part of his role leading into this season.

“Just reps, opportunities, preparation, wanting to be on the field, doing more — I think it’s showing up. Guys learn along the way and he’s one of those guys that’s learning and has some awareness of the things that we need from players on this team and from that position in order to be out there and play.”

Puckett came into this season having played in just 14 games with one start. He’s worked at both safety and nickel since signing with the Tigers out of Spalding in Griffin, Ga.

“It’s amazing. That’s actually my little cousin and just seeing him being able to get out on the field and having his chance is just a glory to God,” said offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, who played with Puckett at Spalding. “He battled some injuries here and there and now he’s finally getting his chance. He’s taking full advantage of it.”

No. 22 Auburn plays at LSU Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.