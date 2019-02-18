Pryor's on fire, a leader has emerged
It started with an offer from Central Michigan right after his sophomore season. That took place just over a year ago, and now, Kobe Pryor, a 2020 running back out of Cedartown (Ga.) has exactly 20...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news