Pritchett: Schmedding 'more player-led' on defense

“I would probably say just the voice, just because Coach Mason, he was just hands-on with everything, making sure everybody was doing their jobs,” the cornerback said. “Schmed kind of lets players — more player-led.”

While the schemes get tinkered with just a little bit under the new coordinator, Pritchett has noticed a few tiny differences between Mason and Schmedding.

Veterans players such as Nehemiah Pritchett enter their third straight season under a new defensive coordinator after being led by Kevin Steele and Derek Mason the previous two seasons, respectively. The good news is Jeff Schmedding isn’t unfamiliar to the defenders, serving as linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator last season.

Marcus Harris, expected to be a stalwart along the defensive line for Auburn, sees the same things from Schmedding that his teammate mentioned.

“Coach Schmed lets the coaches do the stuff and fix our mistakes,” the Montgomery native said. “Coach Schmed is more laid back than Coach Mason was.”

It’s vital that these two, now upperclassmen, become leaders at their respective positions. Pritchett, who prefers to lead with action more than words, has spent a vast portion of this spring getting less-veteran players up to speed.

“I’m just trying to help the younger guys come along with getting the playbook and just trying to help them progress faster,” he said.

Harris and Colby Wooden are taking ownership of the defensive line on and off the field.

“Me and Colby are real close,” Harris said. “We did stuff off the field last year. We would go out to eat or watch movies together. That’s how we got our bond. We’re trying to bring the younger guys in with us now.”