"... But like I said, God has a plan, and this is it right here."

"I ate, man," Wanogho joked during his introductory video conference with the Eagles. "I ate a lot of food watching the draft. Played a lot of video games, walked around the house. It was crazy, watching the whole process and watching people go in front of me.

As Prince Tega Wanogho, his agent and his "American family," as he calls them, watched Day 1 of the NFL Draft go by, then Day 2, then the first two rounds of Day 3, Wanogho was getting much too anxious to just sit around and watch the television.

The platters of food at his draft party were the first things to go.

Finally, his moment came, in the form of the 210th overall pick in the sixth round. Philadelphia scooped up the former Auburn left tackle, adding him to a draft haul that also included Jack Driscoll, who started at right tackle with Wanogho at Auburn for two seasons.



"He's a close friend of mine," Wanogho said. "Just coming in there with Jack, that's a blessing for me."

Always a humble and optimistic leader during his time on the Plains, Wanogho is thrilled to be an NFL player. He's gone from a kid from Nigeria hoping for a basketball career in America, to a highly touted defensive line recruit, to a high-upside offensive tackle rookie in the pros.

But Wanogho had to admit, it wasn't easy watching 209 players go before him last week during the virtual draft. Mock draft and big board projections mostly had him as a late-second to early fourth-round grade.

"I'm not going to lie, it was frustrating," Wanogho said. "I spoke to my agent, and we thought I was going to go way earlier."

The lack of in-person medical evaluations may have largely affected Wanogho's slide. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder tweaked his knee Week 2 of Auburn's 2019 season against Tulane, forcing him to miss the following game. He returned and played every other game, but had to undergo a procedure on that knee in January following the Tigers' bowl game. It was a lateral meniscus tear that had to be cleaned out with a scope.

Wanogho said he thought it just a sprain at the start of the season, so he played through it.

"He was banged up a lot of the year this year, but he chose to play through it and battle through it," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said of Wanogho earlier this week. "I think he showed a lot of toughness as far as that goes."

But Wanogho didn't want it to get worse, so he had the procedure and was ultimately held out of participation at the Senior Bowl, the NFL combine and Auburn's pro day in early March. Once all those events started piling up and all Wanogho could do was talk to prospective NFL clubs and not display his athleticism and his skills, he started to get anxious.

"It was nerve-wracking for me, this whole process," he said. "I wasn't able to perform at the combine or at the Senior Bowl or at my own pro day. It was nerve-wracking because I knew I wasn't able to show coaches what I could do.

"... But now I've just got to go to work. That's all it is now."

The free time that comes with quarantine has admittedly been beneficial for Wanogho's rehab. His knee is still a work in progress, he said, but that progress is "90-95 percent" complete.

Despite how most describe Wanogho as a raw and untapped offensive line talent, he said he doesn't see it that way. He was able to be inexperienced when he first made the position switch, but no longer; Wanogho isn't treating his relative newness to football as an excuse.

He did become an NFL player after going against some of the best talent college football has to offer week in and week out, after all.

"I think we’ll look back in the years to come and he’ll have a chance to be one of the steals of the draft," Malzahn said.

