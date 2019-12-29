“For me, that’s what I’m trying to do right now; just trying to enjoy my last game and the practices with my brothers and my friends. So it’s been emotional, too.”

“It’s been fun, but at the same time, it’s a little bit emotional,” said Wanogho, who has started 31 games at left tackle. “Like, this is it. This is going to be our last college game. You can actually sense it from the older guys. You can tell it’s been a little bit emotional. We’re trying to enjoy it.

TAMPA | Prince Tega Wanogho will play his 49th and final college game Wednesday in the Outback Bowl. As the senior offensive lineman wraps up his final couple of Auburn practices, he can’t help but look back on his last five years.

Wanogho is one of six senior offensive lineman and 25 total Auburn players that will be trying to go out with a win against Minnesota. All have chosen to play in the game including defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who is projected to be a high first round draft choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“No. No. No. I didn’t even think about it,” said Wanogho of the possibility of sitting out. “I came back for my senior year. I knew when I came back, I was going to play it all and enjoy all of it. The bowl game is part of it, too. That was the plan. I never thought about sitting out.”

It’s been an up and down season for the Tigers, which came into 2019 with championship aspirations but fell short with losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia. But a big Iron Bowl win over Alabama sent Auburn into the postseason with a lot of momentum.

For Wanogho, he battled through a bone bruise earlier this season to start 11 of 12 games, missing just the Kent State contest Sept. 14. He hopes he improved his draft stock by returning for his senior season.

“I’m not that type that is actually worried about it. I try to play the game and just let whatever comes next take care of it. But I think just coming back actually to get a chance to get drafted, that’s actually a good thing,” Wanogho said.

Wanogho also points to his off-the-field demeanor as a positive for NFL teams looking to draft him. It’s a legacy he’s hoping to pass on to Auburn’s younger players.

"You know, I've been here for five years now, so I would say just do the right stuff, don't make no bad decisions,” he said. “I feel like I've been here that long, and I take coaching, and I actually respect my teammates, love my teammates, just try to focus on the bigger picture too at the end of the day. And that's going to be my advice for them, like, don't try to do nothing stupid, like you get yourself in trouble; just let football and let everything take care of itself.”

The opportunity for the 12th-ranked Tigers to earn a 10th win for only the 14th time in school history has been one of the team’s motivations going into the game.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.