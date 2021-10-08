Prewett made for this moment

AUBURN | Madi Prewett is taking the next step in her life's journey with the publishing of a new book. She was back in Auburn Thursday for her first signing event. Since her appearance on The Bachelor, Prewett has been working on writing her first book, “Made For This Moment,” launching a new clothing line with Gameday Couture and speaking at different college campuses and church conferences. The inspiration for her story came from the many questions she received after being on The Bachelor and the biblical story of Esther.

Madi Prewett with her parents, Chad and Tonya. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“You know, when I came off The Bachelor, I feel like the questions everyone was asking me was how were you able to stand firm under pressure? How were you able to stay true to yourself? And I really wanted to turn that into a message and the message that left an impact kind of for that same idea like how are you able to stand firm under pressure was the story of Esther out of the Bible”, said Prewett. Prewett’s main purpose for writing this book is to encourage people when they face moments of pressure or experience challenging times. “Even though everyone’s not going on reality TV and, you know, having their love story be unfolded for millions to see, we all face pressures and sensations and struggles," said Prewett. "And even though it may not look the same on the outside, it leaves all the same struggles on the inside. "So I wanted to kind of just approach it from the perspective of I’m not perfect, but like we’re in this together and how we can walk in confidence and strength and grace and courage and live a life that we’re proud of and a life that’s honoring God." One of her goals for the book and her life in general is to help people understand who they are and their true purpose. “You know, I think that for me, it’s, I just want everyone to know that they were made on purpose and for a purpose and I just want everyone to know that they have so much to give and they have greatness inside of them and that this world needs them."said Prewett.