AuburnSports - Previewing LSU: Q&A with a Tigers reporter

JR: I do think LSU can carry some momentum forward from the South Carolina victory, but certainly don't take it for granted. The offensive line continued to come along and put together its best outing of the season thus far against the Gamecocks, and that success paid off with the best rushing effort, more manageable third-down distances and more favorable circumstances for freshman quarterback T.J. Finley in his debut. Carrying those aspects on the road this week is realistic and will be important. Because, while the defense did show some improvement against South Carolina, there's still a lot to continue cleaning up and improve upon on that side of the ball. With all the turnover from last year's roster and coaching staff, this LSU team was always going to have to be an improving and ascending team. But the first few weeks of the season were probably more of a struggle than anyone anticipated, so any slips backward by coach Ed Orgeron's group would present problems as the level of competition continues to ramp up, as well.

CC: Obviously it's been a bit of an adjustment year for this LSU team after losing so much talent, do you think they can carry the momentum from the South Carolina victory into this Auburn game?

Ahead of Auburn's matchup with LSU, our Christian Clemente chatted with Jerit Roser of TigerDetails.com . Dive in for his assessment of the Auburn-LSU matchup and how he sees things shaking out Saturday in Jordan-Hare.

CC: Offensively, what does LSU need to focus on against the Auburn defense in order to put points on the board?

JR: LSU has to have success up front again to establish some success in the run game and protect its young quarterback – or quarterbacks. The Tigers entered last weekend 9-for-39 (23.1 percent) on third downs — due in no small part to being one of just two SEC teams averaging fewer than 100 rushing yards per game and those third-down distances averaging nearly 8 yards per attempt. A strong showing by the offensive line paved the way for a career-high 135 yards for Tyrion Davis-Price, a big 88-yard day for John Emery Jr., an average third-down distance of 3 yards and an 8-for-10 (80.0 percent) conversion rate on those more manageable circumstances. The strength of Auburn's defensive front helped its unit as a whole present early confusion and problems for Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow, first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and company. So that's an area of matchups that could make or break this contest for each side.

CC: Who are a couple X-Factor's on the offensive side of the ball to look out for?

JR: I think Terrace Marshall Jr. is the name everyone knows on the LSU offense. And Arik Gilbert is the second-leading receiver and a name with which many fans — particularly in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina — might be pretty familiar, especially for a freshman tight end. Jaray Jenkins has been maybe the biggest surprise of the offensive skill players, with 11 catches for 204 yards and appeared to have a good rapport with Finley with three catches for 76 yards. And freshman receivers Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore have gotten increasingly more involved over the past month. Plus, a lot starts with the two aforementioned running backs.

CC: How will the defense fare against Auburn's offense?

JR: That might be the biggest question of all. I called LSU's defense "abysmal" a lot during the first few weeks. And while those Tigers looked better against South Carolina, they still weren't great, and the matchup suited them well in several ways. B.J. Ojulari, Ali Gaye and company up front have done a good job pressuring opposing quarterbacks, and JaCoby Stevens, Elias Ricks and company have helped force 10 turnovers through four games. But when the big, flashy play hasn't been there, the unit has been gashed by explosive plays. LSU cut that number down against South Carolina, but still allowed nine plays of 15 yards or more to account for 320 of the Gamecocks' 403 yards. And, again, that was "progress." The group has to continue to improve its coverage, communication tackling and overall containment of big plays to allow their sacks and takeaways to be the difference-makers they're capable of being. And a road trip to Auburn is a great litmus test to see where LSU really stands in its efforts in those regards.

CC: Who are some playmakers on the LSU defense that Auburn fans should look out for?

JR: Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is the big name on defense, with senior safety JaCoby Stevens also well-known around the league. A few lesser-known keys around the defense would include freshman cornerback Elias "Eli" Ricks, who has already intercepted three passes in four games; freshman defensive end B.J. Ojulari, who leads the conference with four sacks; and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Joseph Evans, who has done a nice job in the interior of the line.

CC: Game prediction? Who wins and why?

JR: I could see Saturday going any number of directions. With these two teams and in this weird year, who knows. I think most likely we'll get a close and potentially wacky and frustrating matchup befitting of an LSU-Auburn date on Halloween of all days, and I'll give LSU the benefit of the doubt to pull out a close one. I think those Tigers can pressure Bo Nix enough and force a couple big plays to give their offense a chance. And I think that LSU's improving offensive line can prove steady against an Auburn defensive front without the benefit of departed NFL draftees Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, and allow their playmakers to hold up their end of the bargain and escape with a critical victory.



