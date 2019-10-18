My guess is Hicks will get the start because he's actually played well off the bench in the last two games. He replaced an injured Starkel against Texas A&M and an ineffective Starkel against Kentucky, nearly leading Arkansas to victories in both games, as the Razorbacks had the ball in the red zone with a chance to take the lead only to turn it over on downs both times. However, don't be surprised if you also see Starkel. Both have actually played better in relief than as starters this year. There's also the possibility of a package for true freshman K.J. Jefferson, a four-star dual-threat quarterback.

Starkel clearly has the better arm, but his decision-making has held him back. He threw five interceptions against San Jose State and a red-zone interception against both Portland State and Texas A&M. Against Kentucky last week, though, Starkel didn't throw any interceptions. His issue was more mechanical, as he consistently threw behind open receivers.

AH: I don't think anyone really knows, and that includes the coaching staff. The Razorbacks brought in two graduate transfers - Ben Hicks from SMU and Nick Starkel from Texas A&M - and they've struggled to settle on one guy. Hicks got the nod at the start of the season because of his knowledge of the offense (he played three years under Chad Morris with the Mustangs), but failed to complete at least half of his passes in either of his starts - which were against FCS Portland State and Ole Miss.

NK: It's been an abysmal start for Arkansas this season, but there have been bright spots, particularly in the past two games. What do the Hogs need to accomplish as the year progresses to hold onto those leads, like they had against Texas A&M and Kentucky?

AH: Holding onto leads has plagued Arkansas for eight seasons now, with Bret Bielema failing to come up with a solution and now Morris struggling with the same thing. I honestly think this team doesn't know how to finish games off. Specifically, the Razorbacks don't seem to keep their foot on the gas.

Last week against Kentucky, they had the ball with 50 seconds left until halftime. Despite having two timeouts and a kicker who's made a 55-yarder in his career, Morris said he was "content" going to the locker room up 13-7, even though the Wildcats got the ball to start the second half. Last year, Morris opted to punt on fourth-and-one from the 50 to start the fourth quarter against Colorado State, despite his running backs averaging 6 yards per carry and not having a run of less than a yard all game, and they ended up blowing that lead.

Other times, big plays against the Razorbacks' defense have sparked the collapse. I kind of thought scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat Colorado State earlier this season might be a turning point of sorts, as the team found a way to win a game in which it blew a lead, but the Razorbacks followed that up by overlooking - and losing to - a bad San Jose State team.

-------

NK: We know about SEC leading rusher Rakeem Boyd and what he brings to the table. Who are the other X-factors on offense for Arkansas?

AH: Arkansas' top NFL Draft prospect is probably tight end Cheyenne O'Grady. He is the most dependable pass catcher on the team and is a load to bring down. With 22 receptions for 287 yards, O'Grady ranks behind only Florida's Kyle Pitts among SEC tight ends in those categories, and he's played in two fewer games. When the Razorbacks are trying to pick up a third down or convert in the red zone, expect them to look for him.

I know Mike Woods is the team's leading receiver (24 rec., 319 yds.) in terms of receptions, but true freshmen Trey Knox (23 rec., 323 yds.) and Treylon Burks (15 rec., 255 yds.) are probably more dangerous weapons. At 6-foot-5, Knox is capable of going up and catching jump balls, making him a key red zone target. Burks is the big-play threat, averaging 17.0 yards per reception, and - at 223 pounds - an extremely physical receiver, especially as a true freshman. His best attribute are his massive hands - just watch how he catches punts Saturday. If that pair has someone who can get them the ball, they have a chance to be special during their time at Arkansas.

-------

NK: What about the other side of the ball? We know John Chavis has made matters difficult for Gus Malzahn in the past, so who are the defensive coordinator's top playmakers this year?

AH: Although he didn't have a great game against Kentucky, safety Kamren Curl has been pretty solid for the Razorbacks. He's the highest graded starter on defense, according to Pro Football Focus, with an 84.1 overall grade, plus has two interceptions and a scoop-and-score to his name this season. I have also thought McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith - as well as their backups - have been good on the interior of Arkansas' defensive line, albeit nowhere close to what Auburn has at that position. Playing against the Tigers, though, I'm not sure how much of a factor they'll be.

I see Malzahn attacking the Razorbacks' young defensive ends - three true freshmen have had significant roles there - and getting on the edge. That could mean another big game for starting weak-side linebacker Bumper Pool, who made a ton of tackles early on against Kentucky last week.

-------

NK: At face value, this appears a lopsided matchup. Are there any positions or aspects of the game the Razorbacks might have the leg up?

AH: It is a lopsided matchup pretty much regardless how you look at it. Arkansas has done a decent job of getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but struggled against those who are mobile - as Bo Nix is.

The one area I think the Razorbacks might have some success is with the wide receivers I mentioned above. They are as talented as they come and Auburn has somewhat struggled against the pass this season, at least statistically. If - and this is a big IF - they have someone who can get them the ball (and if the offensive line can protect against Auburn's defensive line, another big if), then that might be an area the Razorbacks can exploit.

It also looks like teams have had success returning punts against the Tigers this year, so Burks is an even bigger factor.

-------

NK: Who wins, and why?

AH: I don't see any way Arkansas wins this game. It might find a way to cover the 19-point spread, especially if Malzahn lets up a little at the end against his good buddy Morris, but I see the Tigers covering and it being somewhere in the 38-17, 38-10 range. Auburn's defensive line is just too good and will dominate the Razorbacks up front. On the flip side, it wouldn't surprise me to see Nix have a career day running the ball.

-------