KH: Alabama has a tremendous amount of success in Mac Jones at quarterback. While he's only making his third career start against an incredible defense, the game-plan does not change drastically for the Crimson Tide. A lot of this is because Jones knows the playbook inside and out being he's a red-shirt sophomore and secondly, he has a ton of talent around him. You might see more pop-passes and screens to start the game, but the offensive game plan does not change much with Tagovailoa out.

NK: The Tide will obviously be relying on its playmakers at receiver and tailback to step up. Just how good are these receivers, and how much has Najee Harris improved as the year has gone on?



KH: The Crimson Tide has four legitimate receivers that will play on Sunday's. DeVonta Smith has hauled in 60 receptions for 1,120-yards with 13 touchdowns, Jerry Jeudy has hauled in 60 receptions for 933-yards, and Henry Ruggs III along with Jaylen Waddle are future NFL type guys that can make the big play at any moment of the game. These are not big and imposing type receivers, rather they are speed guys that create a lot of mismatches, especially in 50/50 ball situations and especially after the catch. Najee Harris at running back has been a man on fire towards the later part of the year. He's accounted for 942-yards rushing with 10 touchdowns and also has 278-yards receiving with seven additional touchdowns. While Auburn's defense is built to stop the run, Harris will be up for the challenge as he's 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds and a guy that not only has power, but he's also a guy that can make you miss.

NK: What does this Alabama defense do well, and what is it susceptible to?

KH: The Crimson Tide has a very veteran secondary with Xavier McKinney leading the way at the safety position. This team does not give up many big plays and plays very opportunistic football. McKinney has 77 tackles this season and they also have two very good corners in Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II, who have combined this season for 15 pass deflections with five interceptions. Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings are their pass rushers who are two of the best in the nation. Lewis has six sacks and Jennings has seven and these will be the two guys responsible for getting heat on Bo Nix Saturday. The Tide starts two freshmen at inside linebacker and a true freshman at defensive tackle and at times they've shown that they are susceptible to runs up the middle of the field and they also have shown struggles stopping a quarterback that has mobility.

NK: Auburn wins if?

KH: The Crimson Tide turns the football over and provides Auburn with a short field to work with. Another key factor is if the Auburn defense is able to create pressure and control the line of scrimmage. If that is the case, the Crimson Tide will be in for a long afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

NK: Alabama wins if?

KH: Mac Jones is able to handle the pressure of playing in a game of this magnitude and there are a few big plays that go Alabama's way: Blocked punt, a punt return for a touchdown, a big early score. Jones and Alabama need to get momentum early in this game if they expect to win.

NK: Who wins, and why?

KH: I trust Las Vegas oddsmakers more than I trust the local weathermen. If they say Alabama by three and half, that's what I'm going with. Alabama 28, Auburn 24.

