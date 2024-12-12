Post-Signing Day depth chart: Defense

The Tigers still have a lot of work to do in the transfer portal, but many of the freshmen will be competing for spots in the playing rotation right away.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Malik Blocton, So. (6-3, 291)

2. Darron Reed, So. (6-4, 285)

3. Antonio Coleman, TFr. (6-2, 270)

NOSETACKLE

1. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Sr. (6-4, 293)

2. Jourdin Crawford, TFr. (6-2, 325) -OR-

2. Malik Autry, TFr. (6-6, 325)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, Jr. (6-6, 288)

2. Amaris Williams, So. (6-2, 269)

3. Darrion Smith, TFr, (6-2, 265)

Auburn has to replace six veterans and one young transfer on the defensive line. Faulk is the standout and Blocton had a great freshman season. AU definitely needs help from the portal, especially at nosetackle and defensive tackle to give a talented signee class time to develop.

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Keyron Crawford, Sr. (6-4, 245)

2. Jamonta Waller, RFr. (6-0, 243) -OR-

2. Joe Phillips, RFr. (6-2, 251) -OR-

2. Jared Smith, TFr. (6-6, 245)

Replacing Jalen McLeod will be tough and adding an impact transfer at Buck is a key need out of the portal. Crawford could certainly take a step forward in the offseason while Waller and/or Phillips will have a chance to win a spot in the playing rotation this spring. Don't be surprised if Smith makes a quick move up the depth chart.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

1. Robert Woodyard, Jr. (6-0, 220)

2. D.J. Barber, RFr. (5-11, 226) -OR-

2. Elijah Melendez, TFr. (6-2, 225)

INSIDE LINEBACKER

1. Demarcus Riddick, So. (6-2, 217)

2. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 204) -OR-

2. J.J. Faulk, TFr. (6-3, 230) -OR-

2. Bryce Deas, TFr. (6-2, 215)

Auburn signed three talented linebackers in the '25 class and all three are expected to contribute right away. Riddick was a standout as a freshman and Woodyard saw his first significant action last fall. AU will seek veteran help in the portal to shore up the position..

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, Jr. (5-11, 181)

2. Tyler Scott, So. (6-1, 199) -OR-

2. Blake Woodby, TFr. (5-11, 180)

4. Devin Williams, TFr. (5-10, 170)

CORNERBACK

1. Jay Crawford, So. (5-11, 179)

2. JC Hart, So. (6-2, 199) -OR-

2. Donovan Starr, TFr. (6-0, 175)

STAR (NICKEL)

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, So. (6-0, 192)

3. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, So. (5-11, 177)

Both Scott and Anthony are coming off of injuries Scott should be close to returning for spring drills while Anthony will likely be later in the summer. Lee returns with a lot of starting experience and Crawford played like a freshman All-American when he stepped into the starting lineup this fall. There's a lot of versatility in the group and safety and many players are capable of playing two or three positions. AU will look to add an experienced corner for depth and to compete for a spot in the playing rotation due to the inexperience behind Lee and Crawford.

FIELD SAFETY

1. Kaleb Harris, So. (6-1, 201)

2. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, RFr. (5-10, 179) -OR-

2. Newboy Fegans, TFr. (6-1, 185)

BOUNDARY SAFETY

1. Terrance Love, Jr. (6-2, 220) --OR-

1. Jahquez Robinson, Sr. (6-2, 205) -OR-

1. Eric Winters, TFr. (6-2, 205) -Or-

1. C.J. Johnson, So. (6-2, 198)

Harris earned a starting position this fall as a true freshman and much like Crawford, played at a very high level. The other starting spot and all the backup jobs are entirely up for grabs. Don't be surprised if Fegans or Winters eventually grabs one of those starting positions. They are two of AU's most talented signees from the '25 class. Of the other returning players, Love has the most experience and will probably enter spring with the first-team.

