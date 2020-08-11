AuburnSports - Position pecking order No. 1: Linebackers

Our staff ranked the 11 position groups on the roster based on a number of criteria. The staffer who voted a particular position the highest will have to defend his reasoning.

Likewise, Tiger fans are well aware of what the most inexperienced or unproven spots on the field are.

We know who Auburn's most talented and most valuable players for this coming season are. But just how much a difference do they make when it comes to their position room as a whole? Are they one of a number of standout performers at their position, or are they the outlier?

It's time to wrap up another rankings series at AuburnSports.com, with the final installment in our pecking order of 11 Auburn position groups.

Even with senior Chandler Wooten opting out, the Tigers' linebackers room is loaded for next season, with first team All-SEC recipient K.J. Britt, 2019 true freshman starter Owen Pappoe, and Iron Bowl hero Zakoby McClain, Auburn's second-leading returning tackler behind Britt, serving as the headliners.

They're Auburn's three top returning tacklers, combing for 172 stops, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and six forced fumbles last year.

Auburn didn't tap much into its freshman reserves last season. From the 2019 class, Kameron Brown and O.C. Brothers redshirted their first seasons, with Brothers seeing the field twice in mop-up duty and Brown not appearing in any games.

Position coach Travis Williams loses two pieces from last year's group in Wooten, who announced his opt out last week, and Michael Harris (three tackles, forced fumble last season), who left the program in December.

Auburn reloads nicely with a 2020 signing class that includes 4-star LB Wesley Steiner, along with 3-stars Cam Riley and Desmond Tisdol.

WHY NO. 1? (Nate): This year's linebacking corps has the potential to be Auburn's best of the Gus Malzahn era, with NFL talent — present and future — at the top, and plenty of blue-chip pedigree to go around on the lower rungs of the depth chart.

Yes, Wooten opting out of the season is a big loss — probably bigger than most realize. He's an experienced senior who is a great set of eyes and ears during games and practices for Kevin Steele. Wooten's shown an ability to execute at a high level throughout the past two seasons, and he's rarely a liability. Though he had just 25 tackles last season — the least of Auburn's four primary 'backers — he'll be missed.

But with his absence, one of Travis Williams' talented youngsters in the pipeline will be given an accelerated opportunity.

This is what makes an otherwise veteran group intriguing for the 2020 season — who will Williams and Malzahn choose to fill Wooten's role? It will be a telling promotion that will reveal who's currently the best of the freshman linebackers.

Brown and Brothers have a year with the staff under their belts, but I think it'll be a name from the 2020 class who emerges and works his way into Steele's rotation.

Steiner appears to be of the middle linebacker mold, with a similar stature and play style to Britt's, and impressive leadership and charisma for a freshman to boot. Tisdol and Riley are great talents, as well.

Though Steiner is probably the future, I'll put early money on the 6-foot-4 Riley to be the No. 4 option for the linebacking corps next year, with his smooth range of motion giving him the ability to drop into coverage against tight ends, and his length and athleticism allowing him to tee off occasionally in pass-rush situations, like Pappoe did at times last season.

With depth possibly at a premium this coming season, the linebackers, much like Auburn's receivers, will have no shortage of contenders — and a bunch of former high-rated recruits, at that — for playing time.

But it all comes back to the top when considering this group could be one of the best in the SEC.

Britt will look to play his way into the first round and earn another first team All-SEC nod along the way.

Pappoe could be the most overall talented of the group and has the potential to be not just one of the best young players in the conference next season, but one of the SEC's best defenders, period.

McClain did a lot more than just return an interception 100 yards in the Iron Bowl last season. He's a wicked tackler, one of Auburn's most fearless players.

There's no reason to believe the trio can't gel again, improve on their 2019 numbers and become the best position group on the Tigers' roster.