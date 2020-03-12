WHO’S BACK : Junior John Samuel Shenker returns after starting five games last season. He caught three passes for 21 yards including a 6-yard touchdown against Texas A&M. Shenker is playing baseball this spring. The current plan is for him to practice with the football team during the week and play for the baseball team on the weekends.

WHO’S GONE : Jay Jay Wilson and Spencer Nigh have both used up their eligibility. Nigh, a former walk-on, ended up starting nine games for Auburn last season, making a 24-yard catch in the Outback Bowl. Wilson, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, had 14 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown.

AUBURN | It’s a position that’s growing in importance as Auburn approaches the 2020 season. A look at the tight end and H-back positions before the start of spring practice on March 16.

WHO’S NEW: Both Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm redshirted as true freshmen last season although Deal played in four games so he’s not exactly new.

WHO’S NEXT: Auburn signed two talented tight end/H-backs in the 2020 class in Brandon Frazier and Jeremiah Pegues. Frazier, 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, had 40 catches for 879 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. Pegues, 6-foot-2 and 298 pounds, rushed for 623 yards and 12 touchdowns, and caught 36 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He threw two touchdown passes as a junior.

OUTLOOK: This position will be under added scrutiny this spring because of the hire of offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who has consistently emphasized tight ends in his passing attack. That should mean a lot of extra reps for Shenker, Deal and Fromm, and one heck of a competition when Frazier and Pegues arrive later this summer.

Even though Shenker will be pulling double duty, he’s got a great opportunity to secure a starting position or a spot in the two-deep coming out of spring. He’s by far the most experienced of AU’s returning tight ends and a proven blocker at the point of attack. How well he can improve his pass-catching skills under Morris will go a long way in determining his impact this fall.

It’s also a great opportunity for Deal and Fromm. Deal was used as a blocker most of last season after he returned from a knee injury. Fromm got time as a big receiver along with tight end in practice last fall and should be a quality receiving threat. The key for Deal is to improve his receiving skills and Fromm to become a reliable blocker. I wouldn’t be surprised if both Frazier and Pegues play this fall, which will make the competition between Shenker, Deal and Fromm a key this spring.

Auburn will hold its A-Day game April 11 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

