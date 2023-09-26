Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene for a new edition of The Rundown, which focuses on the Tigers' loss at Texas A&M and the shockingly poor play from the offense.

How in the world is Hugh Freeze going to create order from this level of chaos? It sure sounds like the Tigers are going to stick with Payton Thorne for now, which seems like an insane idea. The transfer quarterback was terrible against A&M and seems confused about how to read a defense. But does Robby Ashford or even Holden Geriner provide something better than what Thorne brings?

Are Freeze and Philip Montgomery on the same page?

Why can't Freeze call plays? Why is he so reticent?

Is the run game actually working?

Is Asante out here killing it when Pro Football Focus keeps giving him the lowest grade on defense?

So many questions. We do our best to provide answers!

