Several Auburn commits are back in action this week, but this week's games mean more. We've officially made it to the playoffs, where it's win or go home, and most of Auburn's commits are all set to get the show going. Three commits are in action Thursday night, while the rest are playing Friday. It's do or die time, so let's get into where the future Tigers will be in action this week.

Kaleb Harris and Thompson play Florence in its first round matchup Thursday. (Rivals.com)

Florence (6-4) @ Thompson (8-1) Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warriors Stadium — Thompson, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kaleb Harris Thompson is looking to win its fifth state title in a row and the true road to another blue map begins Thursday night when it hosts Florence. The Warriors are 5-1 all-time against Florence, which is riding a three-game win streak into the Class 7A playoffs. If Thompson is victorious, it will move on to face the winner of the Vestavia Hills/Austin game.

Mae Jemsion (3-7) @ Parker (9-1) Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DT Jourdin Crawford Despite finishing the season with a losing record, Mae Jemison was able to sneak into the playoffs. Its reward? Facing one of the most dominant defenses in the state and traveling to Parker in a Thursday night contest. The two teams have never met before and the winner will face the victor of the Athens/Oxford game.

St. Brendan (7-3) @ Norland (10-0) Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. CST Location: Traz Powell Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas Norland finished the regular season undefeated and are now five wins away from a state title. The first challenge will be St. Brendan, which only has one win over teams with a winning record this season.

Clay County (7-4) @ South Pittsburg (11-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Beene Stadium — South Pittsburg, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins South Pittsburg already moved on to the second round of the Tennessee Division I Class 1A playoffs and will host Clay County. Clay County won its first round game 38-19 over Sale Creek, while South Pittsburg demolished Jo Byrns 63-0 in its playoff opener.

Lanier (5-5) @ Benjamin Russell (8-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium — Alexander City, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons Finished the season on a six-game win streak, Benjamin Russell wrapped up its regular season with a final record of 8-2, the same as last season. However, last year's success ended in the first round. The Wildcats will host their first-round game this season against Lanier, which hasn't been playing its best football lately. Lanier is riding a three-game losing streak into the playoffs.

Auburn (8-2) @ Baker (8-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Hornet Field — Mobile, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain Cain is 119 yards receiving from the 1,000-yard mark and will try to get there against Auburn, while preserving Baker's chances at a state title. Baker's never won a state title, nor has it ever defeated Auburn in two tries. The Hornets will have home field advantage this go-around after dropping a playoff game in Auburn in 2021.

Homewood (6-4) @ Pike Road (8-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton There might not be a hotter team with a loss or two on its resume than Pike Road. The Patriots dropped their first two games of the season, but have since rattled off eight straight wins and won the region for the fourth time ever. This will be a rematch of last year's second round game, where Homewood got the better of Pike Road 24-21. Blocton will look to avenge last years' loss and keep his senior season alive at home Friday.

Booker T. Washington (6-4) @ American Christian (8-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Freedom Field – Tuscaloosa, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips After losing a couple close games early in its season, American Christian won six in a row to finish out its regular season. Only Bibb County finished ahead of the Patriots for their region, the first time American Christian failed to win the region since 2017. Phillips carries a lot of the load for Booker T. Washington, playing offense and defense. American Christian hasn't seen anyone like Phillips yet, who hopes to help carry his team to the second round with an upset.

Cullman (5-5) @ Clay Chalkville (9-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Cougar Stadium — Clay, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber With a victory over Thompson earlier this season, Clay Chalkville might have established itself as the team to beat in 6A this season. The Cougars open their hopefully long playoff run this season with a home contest against Cullman Friday. Over its last three games, Clay Chalkville has outscored opponents 162-21.

Parkview (7-3) @ Colquitt County (10-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Mack Tharpe Stadium — Moultrie, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford This one will feature players that are headed to the next level. The most interesting matchup could be Crawford defending Miami wide receiver commit Ny Carr. Nonetheless, Colquitt County has won each of its 10 games this season and will be favored at home.

Parrish County (7-3) @ Naples (8-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Starver Field — Naples, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin Naples is set to host Parrish County in the first round of the 3S Florida Playoffs Friday. Parrish County lost two of its final regular season games heading into the playoffs, while Naples won five of its final six games.

JSerra Catholic (5-5) @ Mater Dei (9-1) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. CST Location: Santa Ana Stadium — Santa Ana, Calif. Commit to Watch: 2024 OL DeAndre Carter Auburn fought off a push from Texas and Carter reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers earlier this week ahead of Mater Dei's first playoff game. It's a rematch from an earlier contest in the season, where Mater Dei defeated JSerra Catholic 42-0. Expect the Monarchs to be heavily favored once more.

Highland Home (9-1) @ Ariton (6-4) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Robert F. Zumstien Stadium — Ariton, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk The Flying Squadron came close to a region title, but lost by seven points in their regular season finale against Reeltown. It's fresh start Friday, when Highland Home travels to Ariton for its first-round matchup. It's a rematch of the second game of the season, where Highland Home handed Ariton a 35-7 loss. Faulk is hoping history repeats itself when it matters the most.

Athens (8-2) @ Oxford (8-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. CST Location: Lamar Field — Oxford, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland Two eight-win teams are set to do battle in a first round contest that could feature an outstanding matchup. Dowland, who headlines Athens' offensive line will be facing off against an Oxford pass rush led by one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, Keenan Britt. The winner of this game will play the winner of Parker/Mae Jemison in the second round.

St. Pius X Catholic (2-8) @ Thomas County Central (10-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Thomas County Stadium — Thomasville, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 ATH Kendarius Reddick Thomas County Central finished its regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and the reward is facing St. Pius X Catholic in the first round. St. Pius Catholic won its first game of the season, but finished 1-8 in its final nine. Expect Thomas County Central to be heavily favored in this first-round matchup.