AUBURN | Linebacker coach Josh Aldridge offered Devin Smith at Liberty. As soon as Aldridge arrived at Auburn, he was quick to offer the outside ‘backer from Brunswick, Ga., once again. “He’s a good coach,” said Smith. “He was one of my first offers from Liberty. Came here and offered me. I like him.”

Smith already has offers from nearly every SEC school. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Smith, 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, already has 27 offers including LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Carolina and Cincinnati. He visited Auburn for the first time Saturday for a Junior Day. “I loved it,” said Smith. “I loved the way they bond with us, they teach us about how they develop us as a person. Not just as a football player, but after football. That’s important.”

Smith is not ready to name any favorites just yet but he is planning to return to Auburn later this spring for a practice. “I see them being up there,” said Smith of Auburn. “I don’t have a top right now but I just have a couple of schools that I know because I’ve still got offers coming in. I ain’t really leaning nowhere.” He plans to attend Alabama’s Junior Day March 1.