“After that loss to Georgia, we came back the next day and had a team meeting, and the first thing we talked about in that team meeting was talking more, being more communicative,” said senior Allen Flanigan. “So we’ve been stressing that, stressing communication. The whole time we’ve been practicing since Georgia just everybody talking, being vocal, getting guys in the right spots.

AUBURN | Sometimes it takes a tough loss to get a team’s attention. To provide the push to take the next step in its development.

“And then learning how to take criticism, constructive criticism from your teammates. Not saying nothing back and taking the criticism and trying to do what they said.”

Bruce Pearl can push and cajole his team until he loses his voice, but the biggest change comes when his players start taking responsibility for their own actions.

“I think there's been more leadership, for sure. And more accountability,” said Pearl. “Here's the deal, one of the things you try to explain: I have a job to do, but this is not my team. It's their team. If we don't win I'll say it's more my team and not their team, I'll try to take the heat off of them.

“But I've been coaching so long, and I've had so many teams, these guys have got 2, 3, 4 years. That's it. And when they take ownership of it, and are able to be accountable, be able to call each other on things. Go to their strengths.”

One of the biggest areas of improvement has been turnovers. The Tigers were averaging 13.9 per game after the loss to the Bulldogs. In the two games since — wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss — Auburn is averaging just 9.0.

“The Georgia, USC, Memphis losses: high turnovers leading to transition, so if we wanted to start winning, that was just first and foremost on our list,” said Pearl. “And so the question is, 'Where do you turn the ball over?' ‘Johni (Broome), if we're gonna run offense through you, you can't give the ball to the other team when you get doubled,' or whatever. 'Al, you can't — take the open shot. Don't shot fake and get closer every time and get stripped and ripped. ‘Wendell (Green), you've got to pick your spots when you get into the paint.'

“And what it does is it just doesn't allow the the opponent to get easy baskets. That's it. Don't turn it over. Don't give them easy baskets. It's a pretty easy formula to win. And our defense is pretty good. So give your defense a chance to get back and get matched up and get covered.”

Auburn, 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, hosts Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.