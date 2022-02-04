Players speak out for and against Harsin

Harsin is under fire following his first season at Auburn after failing to sign any players in the late period, having 18 scholarship players enter the transfer portal and losing six assistant coaches including three coordinators.

AUBURN | With his future in serious doubt, Bryan Harsin received support and came under criticism by current and former players Friday morning.

Lee Hunter, who recently transferred from Auburn to UCF, was one of the first players to weigh in on social media.

"The reason I chose to leave Auburn because we got treated like we wasn't good enough and like dogs," wrote Hunter on Instagram. "I love you Auburn nation, War Eagle forever. Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person."

Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday, who started all 13 games as a senior last season, responded to Hunter's post.

“Love auburn to death but this is real and true and I was at auburn for 4 years and it never felt like how it felt this past season… he truly don’t understand kids that come from nothing," wrote Monday.

But current edge Derick Hall, who is returning for his senior season, sees it differently.

"Coach Harsin Works Harder Than No Other Man To Put This Program In The Best Position To Be Successful Point Blank Period. We Are Behind Him 100% No Matter What’s Being Said. Great Man Of Character Who Loves This Team! Stop The BS!!," Hall wrote on Twitter.

Former linebacker Chandler Wooten, who was a team captain last season, echoed Hall's thoughts.

"We didn’t need a best friend we needed a coach … that’s what we had," wrote Wooten on Twitter.