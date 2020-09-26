AuburnSports - Players ‘just thankful’ gameday has arrived

“I think I’m more excited than I’ve ever been to play a football game just because of the build up that it’s had and the questions and the chaos that’s led up to this,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “I think now that it’s finally here, I think we kind of took it for granted here in year’s past, we just know it’s going to be around the corner and just getting ready for it, but now we realize how valuable the game is to ourselves and how much we love to be out there and play with our teammates and with our coaches and in an atmosphere such as good at Auburn.

But those feeling are more intense this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a longer offseason, social distancing and a lot of uncertainty about whether there would even be a season.

AUBURN | The end of camp is always greeted with a mixture of relief and excitement for players as they gear up for the start of a new football season.

“I think we’re really looking forward to, I mean each of us, we’re really happy to be back out there, happy to be in front of a crowd, happy to play another team besides ourselves. We get to play football on Saturday and that’s a great feeling and I’m super excited about it.”

It’ll be a season unlike any before. The start was delayed three weeks and the schedule includes 10 conference-only games over the next 11 weeks followed by the SEC Championship on Dec. 19.

The players are still having to practice social distancing measures and must undergo three tests per week. Jordan-Hare Stadium will be limited to around 17,000 fans for Saturday’s opener against Kentucky.

Still, this day has finally arrived, which brings so much satisfaction to all who braved the storm.

“I'm thankful. I'm just thankful to play,” linebacker K.J. Britt said. “I'm just thankful because in March or in April, we didn't know if we were going to play. I really wanted to play and never thought about opting out. I just really wanted to play here one more time - one more time I want to play in Jordan-Hare. I'm just thankful. The circumstances are the circumstances. We've just got to be able to adapt. It's like the new normal now - you can't harp on the past. You've just got to bring it.

“You've just got to be ready for whatever, but the crowd, we're going to miss it. We've got the best fans in the nation. It's like, we're going to miss them, but we know that they're going to be watching. I'm sure that somebody will be screaming outside the stadium, and we'll probably be able to hear them. I'm just thankful to play.”

No. 8 Auburn hosts No. 23 Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.