AuburnSports - Players buying in to Harsin's culture

“So those guys, the attention to detail, and all those little things, to build a culture is extremely important, and I feel like we've done a good job of that up until this point.”

“Very passionate. Very relentless. He's very attentive to detail,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “He's extreme when it comes to that, which is, I think, what we really need. We have some young guys that kind of have to take the next step to be in important roles for next year.

Three months later, with winter workouts completed and spring practice starting, the changes within the Tigers’ program are starting to show.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin talked a lot about the importance of implementing his culture when he was hired by Auburn Dec. 22.

The changes were evident right away with the hiring of an entirely new strength and conditioning staff led by Jeff Pitman. Winter workouts began the third week of January and lasted seven weeks right up until the start of spring practice Monday.

“Workouts have been tougher,” Nix said. “Certain things like that have just been different. So we can just continue to grow and be tougher and work on building the new culture.”

The differences included an emphasis on lifting more weight and adding more bulk. Auburn’s 14 returning scholarship offensive linemen combined to add 81 pounds from last fall. The nine returning scholarship defensive linemen added 90.

“Man, we're gonna look like some Marines come fall, I'm telling you,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe, who is up to 226 after adding four pounds. “Coach Pitman's program is crazy, man. I think everybody PR'ed last week when we did it. I know I hit a personal best for every single lift that we had except for clean.”

Auburn ended winter workouts with max week, and the process of reaching those maximum lifts in bench press, power clean and squats has changed.

“With Coach (Ryan) Russell, we did a few reps for max instead of one rep for max,” said center Nick Brahms. “It's not better or worse; it's just different. So I think that's probably the biggest difference -- we probably lift heavier weights.”

Harsin also implemented his 4th-and-1 mentality and 1-0 motto right away.

“Win that day -- and it starts with being on time, being locked in for meetings and stuff, and learning what you're supposed to do,” Brahms explained. “You carry that over to the practice field and make sure you know what to do. It's a really good atmosphere and environment to be around. I love it, and work, hard work is what Auburn's all about. And I think Coach Harsin's got that down.”

“He's not gonna let any crazy stuff fly,” said Pappoe. “But, man, we don't really have discipline problems here. We don't have any knuckleheads running around. He's making sure we're all running around with a fourth-and-1 mentality — and that means just doing everything right, making sure all the little things count. Don't overlook anything. Just live with class and integrity. Everybody's going good with that.”

For practice, Harsin favors working on the same field together, especially in the spring when there’s no scout teams. He also prefers working outside on the grass rather than on the artificial turf in the indoor facility.

The players have certainly bought in just three months into their relationship with Harsin and his new staff.

“The new staff that came in, man, we love these guys. They're all great people, every single one of them,” Pappoe said. “Really, the message was for me and different players on the team just to get everyone to buy into the dream that Coach Harsin is trying to bring to us. I mean, so far, everything's going good. We love these guys. We're buying into the culture.”

Auburn will hold its second spring practice Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be Pro Day and the team will practice again Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s practice will be 11:30 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium and open to the public.