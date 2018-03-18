After games, we assign letter grades to every Auburn player.

Here's what we saw Sunday night:

HORACE SPENCER — B

10 pts (3-6 FGs), 9 reb, 2 ast in 26 minutes

He hustled. Gotta give him that. He also played under control — at least by his standards. Spencer deserves credit for using McLemore's absence to assert himself more as a useful element on the defensive and scoring ends.

CHUMA OKEKE — B

7 pts (2-9 FGs), 8 reb, 3 ast in 25 minutes

Wasn't a big factor, but he's not supposed to be a big factor. He's supposed to be a good, complementary piece and that's what he was Sunday night. No complaints.

MALIK DUNBAR — C

5 pts (2-2 FGs), 2 reb in 13 minutes

He's more hustle than flow these days, but he helped during his brief shifts on the floor. Even took a kick to the groin and kept playing. Tough kid.

MUSTAPHA HERON — C-

12 pts (3-10 FGs), 1 reb in 25 minutes

Didn't shoot well again, didn't finish well again, couldn't establish much scoring-end rhythm. He's supposed to be the featured player and he hasn't been that guy for a little while.

DAVION MITCHELL — D

2 pts (1-5 FGs), 1 reb, 0 ast in 17 minutes

Not much of a factor after playing a solid game Friday. If he's not assisting and not scoring, well, he's not helping much.

BRYCE BROWN — D

12 pts (4-13 FGs), 0 reb, 0 ast in 30 minutes

He's in the tank. He's been in the tank. He's struggling with that foot and he doesn't feel explosive and he doesn't feel confident. I write all that to say: Brown isn't a very good player right now. It'll be a long seven months for him because he'll take this last-season swoon to heart.

JARED HARPER — D

5 pts (2-12 FGs), 3 reb, 1 ast (1 TO) in 31 minutes

Wasn't helpful. Couldn't hit much of anything, didn't create good chances for his teammates, took some truly terrible shots during the first half. It's worth noting that Harper fell off last season and it happened again this season. He disappeared in San Diego.

DESEAN MURRAY — F

0 pts (0-6 FGs), 3 reb, 2 ast in 27 minutes

That was the worst performance of his college career, which now spans 81 games. Auburn has no chance when Murray doesn't score or rebound. He allowed himself to be annihilated during the team's biggest game of the year.