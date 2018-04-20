AUBURN | After posting a 6-9 record in the first half of conference play, Auburn coach Butch Thompson is ready to shake up his pitching rotation for this weekend’s three-game series at Alabama. All-American Casey Mize will remain the Friday starter while freshman Tanner Burns will move up a day to Saturday, leaving Sunday open. Thompson said Cody Greenhill, Andrew Mitchell, Calvin Coker or even Davis Daniel, who has been the Saturday starter, could get the nod on Sunday. Greenhill, who returned from mono April 3, has a team-best 1.42 ERA with three saves and 27 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.

Tanner Burns is 2-4 with a 2.66 ERA in nine starts this season. Cat Wofford/Auburn Athletics

“I don’t want to walk out of this series and have Cody Greenhill not pitch at game-time and be a factor in the ballgame,” Thompson said. “Win or loss, I want him to be a huge factor in whatever ballgame we get him into.” Thompson also didn’t rule out more changes in his lineup. Five everyday starters are batting .200 or worse in conference games. “We have shifted from a developmental stage in our season to where we are at an executional stage of our season,” Thompson said. “We’ve got five SEC weekends and all we’re interested in — I love every player on our roster — but we’re interested in who gives us the best chance to execute and have success on that day, period.” While Auburn is coming off a series win over Mississippi State last weekend, the Tide was swept at Texas A&M to fall to 22-17 overall and 5-10 in the SEC.

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN ALABAMA FRI Jr. RHP Casey Mize (7-1, 2.00) Jr. RHP Sam Finnerty (4-1, 3.49) SAT Fr. RHP Tanner Burns (2-4, 2.66) Sr. RHP Jake Walters (2-4, 5.14) SUN TBA RFr. LHP Garrett Rukes (1-1, 1.02)