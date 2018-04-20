AUBURN | After posting a 6-9 record in the first half of conference play, Auburn coach Butch Thompson is ready to shake up his pitching rotation for this weekend’s three-game series at Alabama.
All-American Casey Mize will remain the Friday starter while freshman Tanner Burns will move up a day to Saturday, leaving Sunday open. Thompson said Cody Greenhill, Andrew Mitchell, Calvin Coker or even Davis Daniel, who has been the Saturday starter, could get the nod on Sunday.
Greenhill, who returned from mono April 3, has a team-best 1.42 ERA with three saves and 27 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.
“I don’t want to walk out of this series and have Cody Greenhill not pitch at game-time and be a factor in the ballgame,” Thompson said. “Win or loss, I want him to be a huge factor in whatever ballgame we get him into.”
Thompson also didn’t rule out more changes in his lineup. Five everyday starters are batting .200 or worse in conference games.
“We have shifted from a developmental stage in our season to where we are at an executional stage of our season,” Thompson said. “We’ve got five SEC weekends and all we’re interested in — I love every player on our roster — but we’re interested in who gives us the best chance to execute and have success on that day, period.”
While Auburn is coming off a series win over Mississippi State last weekend, the Tide was swept at Texas A&M to fall to 22-17 overall and 5-10 in the SEC.
|AUBURN
|ALABAMA
|
FRI
|
Jr. RHP Casey Mize (7-1, 2.00)
|
Jr. RHP Sam Finnerty (4-1, 3.49)
|
SAT
|
Fr. RHP Tanner Burns (2-4, 2.66)
|
Sr. RHP Jake Walters (2-4, 5.14)
|
SUN
|
TBA
|
RFr. LHP Garrett Rukes (1-1, 1.02)
Auburn beat Alabama 5-2 in a non-conference matchup in Montgomery March 27, but the Tide swept the Tigers at Plainsman Park last season.
“It’s a huge SEC series for both clubs,” Thompson said. “We’re starting the second half of SEC play. We’ll get their best and I’m more interested in us giving them our best. We’re interested in, now that we’ve won three out of four, to just keep trying to play our best baseball and go over and have success. Our two road series so far in the SEC have not went our way.
“In the SEC we’re 1-5 on the road and we get a chance to redeem that this weekend by going to Alabama.”
First pitch Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN. Saturday’s game will be 7 p.m. on SEC Network and Sunday’s 1 p.m. on SECN+ and WatchESPN.