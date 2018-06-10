“It’s unbelievable from two freshmen, especially being a fifth-year guy who has seen a lot of players and a lot of freshmen and how the game can kind of get away from freshmen at times. It has been unbelievable. They are amazing.”

“To have somebody who hasn’t really pitched in games like this, this is a Super Regional and the first time Auburn has been in a Super Regional in like 20 years — Tanner shows up and throws his butt off and Cody comes in and he’s right behind him,” said Luke Jarvis, whose walk-off RBI single in the ninth gave the Tigers a 3-2 win .

And Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill delivered one of the biggest wins in program history, the first-ever in a Super Regional.

GAINESVILLE | Facing elimination Sunday against the nation’s No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Florida, Auburn turned to a pair of freshmen on the mound.

The pair have combined to win seven of the last eight games they’ve appeared in together, all against SEC opponents. Florida has eight losses at home this season, two courtesy of Burns and Greenhill.

Sunday, it was Greenhill that earned the win holding UF to a run on two hits over the final 3.0 innings. Burns started and allowed a run on five hits in 6.0 innings.

In his last four starts, Burns is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

“These young freshmen, to be committed to trusting their stuff and their intent was outstanding,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It wasn’t perfect with Tanner throwing 53 strikes out of 97 pitches but the intent was at a high level, and I think this is a bag of experience that these guys can take with them, so I’m excited about that and just the high level of play.”

That high level of play included some key work backing up Burns and Greenhill in the field.

The Tigers turned three double plays including 5-4-3’s (Brendan Venter to Jarvis to Josh Anthony) in both the first and the ninth innings, and a nifty 3-6-3 (Anthony to Will Holland to Anthony) in the sixth.

Steven Williams took away at least an extra-base hit from Deacon Liput in the third inning, catching up with a hard line drive high against the wall in right-centerfield.

Perhaps the biggest defensive play came in the eighth with the game tied 1-1 and Florida with a runner on third base and one out. Jonathan India hit a sharp ground ball to Holland at shortstop, who quickly threw the ball home and caught Liput in a rundown.

“We had the infield in tied 1-1 and he had to make a throw to the plate. I needed him for every bit of that,” said Thompson of Holland, who was upset after being hit by a pitch on his elbow in the first inning but not being awarded first place.

Holland bounced back to make the key defensive play and follow it up with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give the Tigers a brief 2-1 lead.

With the series now tied 1-1, the two teams will face off Monday night at 7 p.m. CT with the winner advancing to the College World Series.