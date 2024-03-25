Auburn's trying to get a pipeline going in Pike Road. Landing defensive end Malik Blocton in the 2024 class, the Tigers have their eyes on several prospects from the program. One of which is Ja'Michael Jones, the No. 137 overall player in the 2026 class. The running back was on Auburn's campus Saturday for his first visit since Derrick Nix took over as running backs coach. "Today was real fun, especially getting to meet Coach Nix for the first time, that was a real good thing," Jones said. "He talked about me because he watched me this past season. He said he liked my game."

Ja'Michael Jones visited Auburn Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Jones was in town to meet with coaches and watch practice Saturday, paying close attention to how the running backs operate under Nix. "Practice, it was real fun," Jones said. "They have a real fun and exciting practice, they really know how to compete out there. They were running the ball a lot. I like that because Coach was trying to see what they can do with the run game and use their backs." Auburn is eyeing to build its offense around the RPO this season. With some highly anticipated newcomers and veterans contributing to the offense, it's something that has Jones' attention. "Yeah, that would be a big deal," Jones said. "RPO, especially having Cam Coleman out there, having Damari (Alston) in the backfield and then the (offensive) line, that’s real hard to play against." It was also nice to see an old friend like Blocton getting reps as well. "That’s something real fun, just to see one of your brothers come to a college that you like, too," Jones said. "That’s a good thing. He looked real good."