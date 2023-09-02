In his first game of his final season on the Plains, Jaylin Simpson racked up three tackles, recovered a fumble returned an interception for a touchdown. The pick six was memorable for everyone watching, but Simpson’s memory of it after catching the ball is hazy. “I don’t even know if I saw the grass,” Simpson said. “All I saw was white, just straight student section. It was beautiful, man. I keep replaying it in my head. It was a great feeling. I gave y’all a little somersault at the end. I don’t even remember doing it. I kind of just blacked out. But yeah it was great. It was fun.”

Auburn DB Jaylin Simpson (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)

Returning an interception for a touchdown is a big deal for most, but for Simpson, it was just business as usual. “The interception was just doing my job,” he said. “I’m in man-to-man. I read the receiver. I could just tell where he was running from his first step. I knew he was counting his steps and usually when receivers count steps, they ain’t really going deep. So I seen him counting his steps, and I just had a feel for the lean—I just had a feel for it, and the formation and everything. I kind of knew what was going on. And just doing my job, doing what I’m coached, ball hits you in the hands.” When he was sure he was going to score, Simpson somersaulted across the goal line and proceeded to dance like NBA Youngboy in the end zone before handing the ball to Hugh Freeze.

