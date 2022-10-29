Pick’em: Week 9
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Brian Stultz (4-6, 50-20), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Arkansas 34-24
Auburn will hang in there against the Hogs, but Arkansas’ running game will be too much for the Tigers.
Bryan Matthews (6-4, 49-21), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Arkansas 42-17
I could see this being a close game but it’s hard for me to wrap my head around how far this defense has regressed over the last two years. I expect a highly motivated and better coached Arkansas team to get off to a flying start. While I don’t think the Hawgs’ defense is anything special, I don’t think it’s as poor as Ole Miss upfront and I doubt Auburn can generate 300-plus rushing yards for a second consecutive game. Wouldn’t be surprised if Arkansas scored a defensive touchdown too.
Henry Patton (7-3, 48-22), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Arkansas 27-24
Auburn showed that its offense has life against Ole Miss, so I think the Tigers will put up some points against Arkansas. Having said that, the Tigers run defense is atrocious and KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sanders and the Hogs are going to take full advantage of that and pull out a win over Auburn for the first time since 2015.
Caleb Jones (6-4, 47-23), a river rat in a kayak
Arkansas 37-24
Auburn's offense looked much improved against Ole Miss and the team had a bye week to get ready for their first home game in a month. On the other hand, Arkansas also had a bye week. I expect a good battle, but I just don't have much faith in Auburn to be able to slow down KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders enough to pull out a win.
|GAMES
|STULTZ
|BMATT
|HENRY
|CALEB
|
ND at SYR
|
ND
|
ND
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
MIA at UVA
|
UM
|
UVA
|
UVA
|
MIA
|
OKST at KSU
|
OKST
|
KSU
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
WF at LOU
|
WF
|
LOU
|
WF
|
WF
|
ILL at NEB
|
NEB
|
NEB
|
ILL
|
NEB
|
BAY at TT
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
TT
|
TT
|
MIZ at USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
UK at TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
OM at TAMU
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
TAMU
|
ARK at AUB
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (5-5, 47-23), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 30-28
The Tigers could win the next four, but they could also lose them all. For the players who bought in and have played so hard, this is it, a loss here and it’s hard to see much if any more success this year. The Hogs are terrific offensively, but awful on defense, so Auburn has to protect the football while hoping Robby Ashford can hit a deep shot or two, while the front seven has to tighten up and make a few stops.
Jay G. Tate (7-3, 44-26), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 22-20
I subscribe to chaos theory on this one; a win from Bryan Harsin's team could engender some confidence in him. Then people start getting ideas that the Tigers are turning a corner. Then people start thinking Harsin should stay at least another year. I don't love it for Auburn on the whole, of course, but this odd indecision is such a bizarre twist in this sordid fable. I want to see just how bizarre it can get since we're already here. Plus, Robby Ashford is improving and Eric Kiesau is getting wiser about maximizing the Tigers' decent run game. I like the stock.
Dan Peck (5-5, 42-28), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Arkansas 30-14
The Arkansas rushing attack is one of the best in the Power 5 and Auburn’s front seven will need to play a brilliant game to slow the Hogs down.
Hunter Adams (4-6, 39-31), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Arkansas 31-20
|GAMES
|BILL
|JAY G
|DAN
|HUNTER
|
ND at SYR
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
MIA at UVA
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
UVA
|
UVA
|
OKST at KSU
|
KSU
|
OKST
|
KSU
|
OKST
|
WF at LOU
|
WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
ILL at NEB
|
ILL
|
ILL
|
ILL
|
ILL
|
BAY at TT
|
BAY
|
TT
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
MIZ at USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
UK at TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
OM at TAMU
|
OM
|
TAMU
|
OM
|
OM
|
ARK at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
ARK
|
ARK