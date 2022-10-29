AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Brian Stultz (4-6, 50-20), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Arkansas 34-24

Auburn will hang in there against the Hogs, but Arkansas’ running game will be too much for the Tigers.

Bryan Matthews (6-4, 49-21), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Arkansas 42-17

I could see this being a close game but it’s hard for me to wrap my head around how far this defense has regressed over the last two years. I expect a highly motivated and better coached Arkansas team to get off to a flying start. While I don’t think the Hawgs’ defense is anything special, I don’t think it’s as poor as Ole Miss upfront and I doubt Auburn can generate 300-plus rushing yards for a second consecutive game. Wouldn’t be surprised if Arkansas scored a defensive touchdown too.

Henry Patton (7-3, 48-22), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Arkansas 27-24

Auburn showed that its offense has life against Ole Miss, so I think the Tigers will put up some points against Arkansas. Having said that, the Tigers run defense is atrocious and KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sanders and the Hogs are going to take full advantage of that and pull out a win over Auburn for the first time since 2015.

Caleb Jones (6-4, 47-23), a river rat in a kayak

Arkansas 37-24

Auburn's offense looked much improved against Ole Miss and the team had a bye week to get ready for their first home game in a month. On the other hand, Arkansas also had a bye week. I expect a good battle, but I just don't have much faith in Auburn to be able to slow down KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders enough to pull out a win.