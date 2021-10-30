Pick’em: Week 9

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 47-23), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 27-24

These games we expect to be shootouts often end up being much more banal — and this one is no exception. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is one heck of a player. He's outstanding. I just think the offense is going to be affected by the loss of tackle Ben Brown and the Tigers have enough to keep the run game in check. Auburn isn't an awesome team at this stage, but it's clearly on an upward trajectory and the coaching has been terrific during the past month or so. I like what I see from the Tigers. You always have to wonder about Bo Nix, but the maturity he's shown in recent wins against Arkansas and LSU represents a corner turned. He's at his best right now — finally.

Christian Clemente (6-4, 44-26), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Auburn 41-38

I've gone back and forth on this game. While I was dying on the hill that Arkansas wasn't good, I'm on the hill that Ole Miss is really good. They're always a threat to put up 60 points and the other team just has to keep up. Auburn's going to need to get the running game going again with Tank and Jarquez to be able to beat Ole Miss. I think they'll be able to do that. The defense needs to stay ahead of the game and keep Ole Miss away from fourth-and-short because they'll go for it and successfully complete it a fair amount. I think this one will come down to the very end with a late stop and a game-winning field goal for Auburn to squeak out a win.

Brian Stultz (4-6, 43-27), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Ole Miss 38-30 —-> Auburn 35-31

Why, you ask, am I once again picking against Auburn even though I have to eat a bomb wing if I am wrong? Because I am extremely confident that Ole Miss comes into Jordan-Hare Stadium and wins this weekend. Matt Corral is the best quarterback the Tigers will face all season and will prove ... you know what? I can't do it. I'm changing my mind. Bo Nix and the Auburn offense have a field day against a mediocre Rebels' defense and the Tigers get enough stops to win.

Dan Peck (5-5, 42-28), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 38-27

Auburn should emerge from the bye week with confidence and vigor. AU’s passing game had its best day in ages against Arkansas and the pass rush made a few key plays too. Ole Miss is the most dangerous offense AU has seen thus far, but I predict that Auburn’s wins behind superior talent at the line of scrimmage and another high quality performance from Bo Nix.