Pick’em: Week 8
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Bill Cameron (7-3, 44-16), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Ole Miss 30-24
Auburn has dominated this series, especially at home, 17-3 all time in Auburn, and the Rebels haven’t beaten the Tigers in back-to-back seasons in 71 years. However, the lackluster performance last week in Baton Rouge after an open date makes it hard to expect great things against another high-powered offense, and Ole Miss is coming off their open date. This is a game I had Auburn winning just two weeks ago, so let’s hope I was right then, not now.
Caleb Jones (4-6, 43-17), a river rat in a kayak
Ole Miss 31-27
This is the toughest Auburn game we've had to pick all season, but after seeing LSU torch the defense and Auburn's offense still stagnant, I don't like the Tigers' chances against a similar Ole Miss team. I do think being in Jordan Hare Stadium gives Auburn its best chance to pull off the upset, but I fear the way Ole Miss matches up with Auburn will be too tough to overcome. Ole Miss wins a close one.
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 42-18), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 31-28
Ole Miss is a better team this season. Auburn is and will continue to be the superior program. Jordan-Hare Stadium at night will make the difference in this season's matchup.
Brian Stultz (5-5, 42-18), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Ole Miss 34-20
I think Auburn can put points on the board against Ole Miss' defense, but will they be able to keep up with the Rebels on the scoreboard? Probably not. Payton Thorne has been better at home and the Tigers should be able to run the ball against the Rebels, but a tiring defense will be the doom for Auburn as the Tigers drop another.
|GAMES
|BILL
|CALEB
|BMATT
|STULTZ
|
PSU at OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
PSU
|
OSU
|
OKST at WVU
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
UTAH at USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
UTAH
|
USC
|
CLE at UM
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
UCLA at STAN
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
PITT at WF
|
WF
|
PITT
|
WF
|
PITT
|
MSU at ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
TEN at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
USC at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
OM at AUB
|
OM
|
OM
|
AUB
|
OM
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Henry Patton (3-7, 42-18), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Ole Miss 27-17
I’m not buying Ole Miss’ offense. On the surface, they have the No. 7 scoring offense in America, which is great, but a lot of that came from destroying Mercer and Georgia Tech. It’s a good offense, but I think Auburn’s defense, which is getting healthier and may be getting Keionte Scott back, will be able to hold the Rebels in check a bit. That said, Auburn’s offense is abhorrent. Auburn only managed 18 points (some garbage time) against a bad LSU defense. The saving grace with that is that it was in Baton Rouge, but Auburn’s offense is going to have to show something. Teams can simply load the box, press Auburn’s receivers and have success. I don’t see anything changing
Jay G. Tate (4-6, 40-20), always served with frosty tips.
Ole Mis 34-24
I don't even care about what happened in Baton Rouge. These Tigers are kinda/sorta discombobulated anyway and then they rolled into a night game at Tiger Stadium and got embarrassed. It's something I saw coming. You probably saw it coming, too. Auburn's generally strong showing at home against Georgia gives me a better feeling about this game against Ole Miss, but it's haphazard to just assume great things are going to happen against a Rebels offense so thoughtfully staffed, designed and operated. I don't trust Auburn to score enough and overcome the defense's (very) tall task here.
Hunter Adams (5-5, 36-24), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Ole Miss
Ole Miss, bad offense, undermanned defense, and Kiffin with a chip on his shoulder for this one. OM by a lot.
Dan Peck (3-7, 35-25), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Ole Miss 27-26
I suspect a game that comes down to the wire. Auburn can win, especially if they’re sharp early and force Ole Miss to play from behind. Winning as a road team in JHS is tough, but Lane has the offensive firepower to pull it off.
|GAMES
|HENRY
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|DAN
|
PSU at OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
PSU
|
OSU
|
OKST at WVU
|
WVU
|
OKST
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
UTAH at USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
CLE at UM
|
CLE
|
UM
|
CLE
|
UM
|
UCLA at STAN
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
PITT at WF
|
WF
|
PITT
|
PITT
|
WF
|
MSU at ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
TEN at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
USC at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
OM at AUB
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM