AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bill Cameron (7-3, 44-16), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Ole Miss 30-24

Auburn has dominated this series, especially at home, 17-3 all time in Auburn, and the Rebels haven’t beaten the Tigers in back-to-back seasons in 71 years. However, the lackluster performance last week in Baton Rouge after an open date makes it hard to expect great things against another high-powered offense, and Ole Miss is coming off their open date. This is a game I had Auburn winning just two weeks ago, so let’s hope I was right then, not now.

Caleb Jones (4-6, 43-17), a river rat in a kayak

Ole Miss 31-27

This is the toughest Auburn game we've had to pick all season, but after seeing LSU torch the defense and Auburn's offense still stagnant, I don't like the Tigers' chances against a similar Ole Miss team. I do think being in Jordan Hare Stadium gives Auburn its best chance to pull off the upset, but I fear the way Ole Miss matches up with Auburn will be too tough to overcome. Ole Miss wins a close one.

Bryan Matthews (7-3, 42-18), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 31-28

Ole Miss is a better team this season. Auburn is and will continue to be the superior program. Jordan-Hare Stadium at night will make the difference in this season's matchup.

Brian Stultz (5-5, 42-18), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Ole Miss 34-20

I think Auburn can put points on the board against Ole Miss' defense, but will they be able to keep up with the Rebels on the scoreboard? Probably not. Payton Thorne has been better at home and the Tigers should be able to run the ball against the Rebels, but a tiring defense will be the doom for Auburn as the Tigers drop another.