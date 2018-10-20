AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Auburn 33-30

Ole Miss will score a lot of points, yes, but Auburn will score a little more. The Tigers find a way to get their second SEC win of the season.

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Ole Miss 31-27

Auburn has far more talent on its roster than Ole Miss and under normal circumstances the Tigers would be a good pick. Yet this team is in a very strange position. It's playing far below expectations, far below its (recent) standard, and I'm not sure the proverbial engine will crank easily this weekend. I think Ole Miss can get ahead early. The defense probably will weather that storm, but this offense tends to fall apart. Can Auburn get competent games from Stidham, Slayton, center, guards and a healthy tailback concurrently? I'm not seeing it.

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Ole Miss 34-26

1-7 in the SEC is very much in play if the Tigers lose in Oxford - and I think they will. The offense is often too predictable and the secondary could struggle against this QB and those WRs.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Ole Miss 34-27

I’ve been way too positive about Auburn football this year, which my family will attest is not the norm, but that’s changed. Along with all the other stuff going on, the injury list is really growing (hell, I’m on the IR, DL, whatever myself), and I don’t know how the secondary can withstand the Rebel air attack.