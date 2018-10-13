AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 24-9

The Tigers rarely handle these early kickoffs well, Tennessee's run defense is solid and Jarrett Stidham is a mess. This is not a recipe for runaway success. I'm intrigued with talk that Malik Willis has been getting more attention in practice. He's not going to be a Stidham replacement, but Willis has the ability to energize the run game a bit. Malzahn is mired in a remarkable, run-game lull right now and I believe he'll consider almost anything to break it.

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Auburn 27-10

It won't be pretty, but Auburn makes a couple of plays that it missed against Mississippi State.

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Auburn 13-10

Tennessee is not a good football team, but neither is Auburn. I’m tempted to pick the Vols in an upset here. The 15-point line is ridiculous, in my opinion. But I’ll go with a close, hard-fought Auburn win against a former rival. If the opposite occurs, however, it’s gonna get ugly in the Loveliest Village.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 23-17

