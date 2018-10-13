Pick’em: Week 7
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.
Auburn 24-9
The Tigers rarely handle these early kickoffs well, Tennessee's run defense is solid and Jarrett Stidham is a mess. This is not a recipe for runaway success. I'm intrigued with talk that Malik Willis has been getting more attention in practice. He's not going to be a Stidham replacement, but Willis has the ability to energize the run game a bit. Malzahn is mired in a remarkable, run-game lull right now and I believe he'll consider almost anything to break it.
Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.
Auburn 27-10
It won't be pretty, but Auburn makes a couple of plays that it missed against Mississippi State.
Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.
Auburn 13-10
Tennessee is not a good football team, but neither is Auburn. I’m tempted to pick the Vols in an upset here. The 15-point line is ridiculous, in my opinion. But I’ll go with a close, hard-fought Auburn win against a former rival. If the opposite occurs, however, it’s gonna get ugly in the Loveliest Village.
Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 23-17
|GAMES
|JAY G 42-18
|J LEE 41-19
|BMATT 40-20
|HUNTER 38-22
|
IOWA at IND
|
IND
|
IOWA
|
IND
|
IOWA
|
NEB at NW
|
NW
|
NW
|
NEB
|
NW
|
UW at ORE
|
UW
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
UW
|
WIS at MICH
|
WIS
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
WIS
|
COL at USC
|
COL
|
USC
|
USC
|
COL
|
UF at VU
|
UF
|
UF
|
VU
|
UF
|
UGA at LSU
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
TAMU at SC
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
OM at ARK
|
OM
|
OM
|
ARK
|
OM
|
UT at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 21-14
The offense desperately needs a big week; they'll do enough to beat Tennessee but not much more and we'll leave with few questions answered.
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 34-13
The game is at everybody’s favorite time, the Vols have had an extra week to prepare, Auburn’s coming off a hopes-crushing loss, and it’s Fall Break for students. So watch out, right? Nah.
Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.
Auburn 24-6
Auburn might not be in the greatest spot right now, but at least it’s not Tennessee.
|GAMES
|DAN 37-23
|BILL 37-23
|BEN 32-28
|
IOWA at IND
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
NEB at NW
|
NW
|
NW
|
NW
|
UW at ORE
|
UW
|
UW
|
ORE
|
WIS at MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
COL at USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
COL
|
UF at VU
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UGA at LSU
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
TAMU at SC
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
OM at ARK
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
UT at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB