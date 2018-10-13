Ticker
Pick’em: Week 7

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 24-9

The Tigers rarely handle these early kickoffs well, Tennessee's run defense is solid and Jarrett Stidham is a mess. This is not a recipe for runaway success. I'm intrigued with talk that Malik Willis has been getting more attention in practice. He's not going to be a Stidham replacement, but Willis has the ability to energize the run game a bit. Malzahn is mired in a remarkable, run-game lull right now and I believe he'll consider almost anything to break it.

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Auburn 27-10

It won't be pretty, but Auburn makes a couple of plays that it missed against Mississippi State.

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Auburn 13-10

Tennessee is not a good football team, but neither is Auburn. I’m tempted to pick the Vols in an upset here. The 15-point line is ridiculous, in my opinion. But I’ll go with a close, hard-fought Auburn win against a former rival. If the opposite occurs, however, it’s gonna get ugly in the Loveliest Village.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 23-17

KNOW THE ENEMY

PICK'EM WEEK 7
GAMES JAY G          42-18 J LEE            41-19 BMATT        40-20 HUNTER                38-22

IOWA at IND

IND

IOWA

IND

IOWA

NEB at NW

NW

NW

NEB

NW

UW at ORE

UW

ORE

ORE

UW

WIS at MICH

WIS

MICH

MICH

WIS

COL at USC

COL

USC

USC

COL

UF at VU

UF

UF

VU

UF

UGA at LSU

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

TAMU at SC

TAMU

TAMU

TAMU

TAMU

OM at ARK

OM

OM

ARK

OM

UT at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 21-14

The offense desperately needs a big week; they'll do enough to beat Tennessee but not much more and we'll leave with few questions answered.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 34-13

The game is at everybody’s favorite time, the Vols have had an extra week to prepare, Auburn’s coming off a hopes-crushing loss, and it’s Fall Break for students. So watch out, right? Nah.

Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.

Auburn 24-6

Auburn might not be in the greatest spot right now, but at least it’s not Tennessee.

PICK'EM WEEK 7 (continued)
GAMES DAN          37-23 BILL            37-23 BEN                                                  32-28

IOWA at IND

IOWA

IOWA

IOWA

NEB at NW

NW

NW

NW

UW at ORE

UW

UW

ORE

WIS at MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

COL at USC

USC

USC

COL

UF at VU

UF

UF

UF

UGA at LSU

UGA

UGA

UGA

TAMU at SC

TAMU

TAMU

TAMU

OM at ARK

OM

OM

OM

UT at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB
