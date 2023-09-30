AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bill Cameron (9-1, 32-8), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Georgia 31-13

This is not the matchup the Tigers need right now, looking for answers to its offensive questions. Auburn’s running game is still really good, even without Damari Alston, but there has to be a passing threat to give the running game a chance, and that’s hard to expect against the Bulldogs defense. Auburn is playing well defensively, but with all the bumps and bruises they will wear down if the offense can’t help.

Henry Patton (9-1, 32-8), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Georgia 31-6

We’re four weeks in and Auburn hasn’t found a qb that can throw a competent ball and I don’t see that magically changing against the best team in the country. This game will be close in the first half primarily due to UGA sleep walking through it, but they’ll wake up and score enough to make it a non-competitive game by the end of the third. This feels like do or die time for Payton Thorne, and I don’t see him having much success against *this* defense. Thorne would have to do something we haven’t seen from him all season, and I don’t see it happening, not against Georgia.

Brian Stultz (10-0, 31-9), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Georgia 31-13

I want to believe that last week was just an anomaly and that Auburn's offense will wake up from its slumber, but it doesn't help that they are now facing Georgia's defense loaded with uber talent. I do think the defense and crowd will be a factor, especially in Carson Beck's first road start after four straight games in Sanford Stadium, but much like last week, the Tigers won't be able to get enough done offensively to pull the upset. Georgia wins the seventh straight meeting between the two.

Caleb Jones (9-1, 31-9), a river rat in a kayak

Georgia 34-13

Auburn's offense is holding this team back and I don't expect it to figure everything out against the No. 1 team in the country. Even with all the magic that happens inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, I don't see Auburn staying competitive with Georgia after halftime, even though Georgia doesn't appear as dominant as in years past. Saturday will be a great environment, but the Dawgs take care of business and win their seventh in a row by 20-plus.