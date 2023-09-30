Pick’em: Week 5
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Bill Cameron (9-1, 32-8), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Georgia 31-13
This is not the matchup the Tigers need right now, looking for answers to its offensive questions. Auburn’s running game is still really good, even without Damari Alston, but there has to be a passing threat to give the running game a chance, and that’s hard to expect against the Bulldogs defense. Auburn is playing well defensively, but with all the bumps and bruises they will wear down if the offense can’t help.
Henry Patton (9-1, 32-8), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Georgia 31-6
We’re four weeks in and Auburn hasn’t found a qb that can throw a competent ball and I don’t see that magically changing against the best team in the country. This game will be close in the first half primarily due to UGA sleep walking through it, but they’ll wake up and score enough to make it a non-competitive game by the end of the third. This feels like do or die time for Payton Thorne, and I don’t see him having much success against *this* defense. Thorne would have to do something we haven’t seen from him all season, and I don’t see it happening, not against Georgia.
Brian Stultz (10-0, 31-9), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Georgia 31-13
I want to believe that last week was just an anomaly and that Auburn's offense will wake up from its slumber, but it doesn't help that they are now facing Georgia's defense loaded with uber talent. I do think the defense and crowd will be a factor, especially in Carson Beck's first road start after four straight games in Sanford Stadium, but much like last week, the Tigers won't be able to get enough done offensively to pull the upset. Georgia wins the seventh straight meeting between the two.
Caleb Jones (9-1, 31-9), a river rat in a kayak
Georgia 34-13
Auburn's offense is holding this team back and I don't expect it to figure everything out against the No. 1 team in the country. Even with all the magic that happens inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, I don't see Auburn staying competitive with Georgia after halftime, even though Georgia doesn't appear as dominant as in years past. Saturday will be a great environment, but the Dawgs take care of business and win their seventh in a row by 20-plus.
|GAMES
|BILL
|HENRY
|STULTZ
|CALEB
|
UVA at BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
ILL at PUR
|
ILL
|
ILL
|
ILL
|
PUR
|
PIT at VT
|
PIT
|
PIT
|
PIT
|
PIT
|
ASU at CAL
|
CAL
|
CAL
|
CAL
|
CAL
|
ND at DUKE
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
UF at UK
|
UF
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
TAMU vs ARK
|
ARK
|
TAMU
|
ARK
|
TAMU
|
MIZ at VU
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
LSU at OM
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
UGA at AUB
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Jay G. Tate (8-2, 28-12), always served with frosty tips.
Georgia 24-16
Ah, the series with Georgia. Remember when that was fun? Remember that time Mark Richt fumbled the bag down at the 1? Remember when Auburn fumbled down near the end zone but regained possession and won the game late? Those sure were fun memories. The guys who made those plays possible are grandparents now. Not really, but maybe. I mean, give Kirby Smart credit for taking command of an untapped source of excellence and making it the gold standard. Auburn has untapped potential, too, and I think Hugh Freeze is the guy to reclaim a lot of it. He'll have this team fighting today. These Tigers cannot lie down in the face of a fierce rival like this one. I just trust Carson Beck more than Payton Thorne. I'm not sure if I trust anyone less than Payton Thorne, honestly. No quarterback equals "no bueno," Freeze might say. With that said, a valorous spirit would be a welcome sight. I'd almost consider that a modest victory in and of itself. Don't @ me; I'm not the one who quit recruiting for two years. .
Bryan Matthews (6-4, 28-12), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Georgia 34-24
That was an embarrassing performance by Auburn's offense last Saturday and that's not something often said about Hugh Freeze-led teams. I expect a response this week. Will it be enough to beat No. 1 Georgia? I doubt it, but crazier things have happened inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. I've seen plenty of them.
Hunter Adams (6-4, 26-14), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Georgia
Bad offense meets elite defense, sadly uga pours on another whoopin.
Dan Peck (6-4, 25-15), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Georgia 27-19
If Auburn isn’t sharp early, there’s a real chance UGA turns it into a rout before halftime. I’m thinking Auburn has enough at home to keep the game compelling into the 2nd half but UGA’s significant depth advantage ultimately wins out.
|GAMES
|JAY G
|BMATT
|HUNTER
|DAN
|
UVA at BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
ILL at PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
ILL
|
ILL
|
PIT at VT
|
PIT
|
VT
|
PIT
|
PIT
|
ASU at CAL
|
CAL
|
ASU
|
ASU
|
CAL
|
ND at DUKE
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
UF at UK
|
UK
|
UF
|
UK
|
UK
|
TAMU vs ARK
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
ARK
|
TAMU
|
MIZ at VU
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
LSU at OM
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
UGA at AUB
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA