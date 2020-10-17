AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 4

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (22-8), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 22-17

I'm still not sold on this team's seaworthiness, so to speak, but I like the fact that Austin Troxell is back. And that Jaylin Simpson is back. That's two good players back in the fray and, well, the Gamecocks are just so-so. I suspect Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby and Kevin Steele will find a way to get another win. I'm not expecting dazzling aesthetics; just a lowercase w.

Jeffrey Lee (22-8), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Auburn 27-23

Auburn isn't a good football team, but neither is South Carolina. The difference between the two teams is Auburn has Tank Bigsby, who will be the difference. Malzahn beats Muschamp in the Battle of the Booms.

Dan Peck (21-9), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 31-21

South Carolina looked great against Vanderbilt (and the progress they made in the run game shouldn’t be ignored) but their offensive line struggled against Tennessee and Florida, their passing game relies heavily on short throws against an Auburn secondary that tackles well, and their defense has had some very bad moments. This is yet another dangerous-but-winnable game for Auburn on a schedule full of them. They’re going to need to break out the heavy artillery; luckily, they have a Tank.

Hunter Adams (21-9), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 19-17

KNOW THE ENEMY