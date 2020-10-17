AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 4

Pick’em: Week 4
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.
Jay G. Tate (22-8), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.
Auburn 22-17
I'm still not sold on this team's seaworthiness, so to speak, but I like the fact that Austin Troxell is back. And that Jaylin Simpson is back. That's two good players back in the fray and, well, the Gamecocks are just so-so. I suspect Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby and Kevin Steele will find a way to get another win. I'm not expecting dazzling aesthetics; just a lowercase w.
Jeffrey Lee (22-8), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 27-23
Auburn isn't a good football team, but neither is South Carolina. The difference between the two teams is Auburn has Tank Bigsby, who will be the difference. Malzahn beats Muschamp in the Battle of the Booms.
Dan Peck (21-9), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 31-21
South Carolina looked great against Vanderbilt (and the progress they made in the run game shouldn’t be ignored) but their offensive line struggled against Tennessee and Florida, their passing game relies heavily on short throws against an Auburn secondary that tackles well, and their defense has had some very bad moments. This is yet another dangerous-but-winnable game for Auburn on a schedule full of them. They’re going to need to break out the heavy artillery; luckily, they have a Tank.
Hunter Adams (21-9), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 19-17
|GAMES
|JAY G
|J LEE
|DAN
|HUNTER
|
CLE at GT
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
WKU at UAB
|
UAB
|
UAB
|
UAB
|
UAB
|
UCF at MEM
|
MEM
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UVA at WF
|
WF
|
UVA
|
UVA
|
UVA
|
UNC at FSU
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UK at UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UK
|
UT
|
OM at ARK
|
OM
|
OM
|
ARK
|
OM
|
TAMU at MSU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UGA at ALA
|
ALA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
ALA
|
AUB at USC
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
Christian Clemente (20-10), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.
Auburn 17-14
Every bit of my gut is telling me to pick South Carolina in this game. But when I look at the rosters, it just feels difficult to pick a team that I would say is pretty clearly less talented. The defense will have a tough task stopping Kevin Harris and the Gamecocks running game, and that could prove to be an issue like it was against Georgia. I don’t think Auburn ever pulls away in this game and I don’t think they’ll ever fully control the game, but overall I can see Bo Nix and Tank Bigbsy making enough plays to win them the game on the road. Overall, give me Auburn in a close victory but I definitely don’t feel great about that pick.
Bryan Matthews (19-11), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.
Auburn 15-13
Not sure why I keep picking Auburn to win. I guess this time it’s because South Carolina won’t be *that* much better at the line of scrimmage. I expect the Tigers can come close to getting a draw there. I’ll give AU the edge in skill players on both sides of the ball, and I’m expecting a big game from Anders Carlson.
Bill Cameron (19-11), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 27-24
A shaky nod to the Tigers IF they are relatively healthy going in. Gus Malzahn hasn’t lost to many non-ranked SEC teams, and you always like the early kickoff on the road, but there’s not a lot of confidence in this pick.
Mr. Quarter (14-16), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
South Carolina 38-9
Gus Malzahn still seems rustled that Will Muschamp, T-Rob and Bobby Bentley took his lunch money and went to South Carolina in 2015. He’s gonna be wearing that constipated look under his mask all afternoon as the Gamecock gang carves up his pitiful offensive and defensive lines and running back Kevin Harris goes for about two-fiddy. The coup de grace will come late in the fourth when some unknown walk-on saunters past a flailing AU offensive tackle to drop Bo Nix for the fifth time on the day.
|GAMES
|CHRIS
|BMATT
|BILL
|MR Q
|
CLE at GT
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
GT
|
WKU at UAB
|
UAB
|
UAB
|
UAB
|
UAB
|
UCF at MEM
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
MEM
|
UVA at WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
UVA
|
WF
|
UNC at FSU
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
FSU
|
UK at UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UK
|
UK
|
OM at ARK
|
OM
|
ARK
|
OM
|
ARK
|
TAMU at MSU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UGA at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
AUB at USC
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
USC