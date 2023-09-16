AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bryan Matthews (8-2, 16-4), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 48-13

This shouldn't be a tough game for Auburn to win, but it's very important to build confidence on offense, especially in the passing game. AU could probably just line up and rush for 300+ yards, but I think it's more important for Payton Thorne to build his confidence and for him to gain more confidence in his receivers. AU can't afford to go into its game at Texas A&M next week with questions at quarterback. It's time to make real progress in that department.

Henry Patton (7-3, 16-4), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 45-3

Auburn/Samford games have gotten weird in the past, but I don’t see that happening with this one. The talent difference will be clear right away and Auburn will win easily. The big question with this one is how long they keep the starters in for and how the two-quarterback system looks.

Bill Cameron (8-2, 15-5), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 41-13

The Tigers try to work out some of their offensive troubles as they host the Bulldogs for Homecoming. It’s imperative that they find some answers, with one of the toughest four-game stretches any team faces starting next week. The first thing that must be done is reducing the mistakes (turnovers/penalties), but there are critical questions to be answered. Will one of the outside receivers step up to go with Jay Fair, Ja'Varrius Johnson and Rivaldo Fairweather? What is the best combination on the offensive line? The most important answer needs to come with the quarterback plan/rotation, as Auburn can’t expect to compete against its gauntlet with anything resembling what happened in Berkeley.

Caleb Jones (8-2, 15-5), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 48-0

I think this might be the first time I've picked Auburn to shutout an opponent, but I was incredibly impressed with how Ron Roberts' defense handled every situation it was thrown into against Cal. On the other hand, the offense seriously needs to figure some things out. This weekend is a great opportunity for Payton Thorne to gain confidence heading into SEC play and for the offense to get its rhythm. The Tigers win big, but I won't be entirely sold on the offense even with a good performance.