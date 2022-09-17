AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (8-2, 16-4), a river rat in a kayak

Penn State 27-23

There's something special about Jordan-Hare Stadium. It creates an energy that opponents fear and absolutely can be the toughest place in the country to play. However, after last week's performance where the offense put up a whopping 24 points on San Jose State, I don't have much confidence in the Tigers to outscore Sean Clifford and Penn State, regardless of the atmosphere. It will be close, but I have to take the Nittany Lions in this one. But before you get upset, I picked Auburn last year — I might be doing y'all a favor.

Jay G. Tate (8-2, 15-5), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn, 27-24

I gaze upon this Auburn team’s body of work and I don’t see much substance. Penn State? Nice road win at Purdue, showed some real resilience. Penn State appears to be the more talented team today when comparing two-deeps. It certainly has some big advantages on offense. Still, I cannot accept the fact that Auburn after this offseason and after all this (relative) criticism is going to roll over for the solid-but-not-terrifying visitors. So I’m taking Auburn. I do this reluctantly because I’d really like to win this Pick’em, but I also believe this is one of those defining games that Auburn just cannot lose. It just can’t. To lose this game means the haters were right all along. It’s never actually that simple, but this case is a bit different than most. The scoreboard will tell a real story tonight.

Bill Cameron (8-2, 15-5), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 24-20

I really have no idea what to expect from the Tigers, but then again I’m not so sure how good Penn State is, either. Auburn definitely needs to step it up on both sides of the ball, with TJ Finley needing to avoid mistakes while still making enough plays to keep the Nittany Lions from loading the box, while the defense must pressure Sean Clifford and see if they can come up with their first turnover of the season. It’s time to find out if the Tigers have been holding back or what we’ve seen is all there is.

Brian Stultz (8-2, 14-6), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Penn State 24-20

I sometimes have a good feel for how a game is going to turn out. For this one, no idea. It wouldn't surprise me if either team wins in a blowout, or if it is a slugfest much like the 2003 Capital One Bowl. What I do know is that Auburn's offense needs to get in gear and quickly if the Tigers want to win this game. Unfortunately for those reading this, I don't see that happening. Penn State wins in a close one.