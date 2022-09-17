Pick’em: Week 3
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Caleb Jones (8-2, 16-4), a river rat in a kayak
Penn State 27-23
There's something special about Jordan-Hare Stadium. It creates an energy that opponents fear and absolutely can be the toughest place in the country to play. However, after last week's performance where the offense put up a whopping 24 points on San Jose State, I don't have much confidence in the Tigers to outscore Sean Clifford and Penn State, regardless of the atmosphere. It will be close, but I have to take the Nittany Lions in this one. But before you get upset, I picked Auburn last year — I might be doing y'all a favor.
Jay G. Tate (8-2, 15-5), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn, 27-24
I gaze upon this Auburn team’s body of work and I don’t see much substance. Penn State? Nice road win at Purdue, showed some real resilience. Penn State appears to be the more talented team today when comparing two-deeps. It certainly has some big advantages on offense. Still, I cannot accept the fact that Auburn after this offseason and after all this (relative) criticism is going to roll over for the solid-but-not-terrifying visitors. So I’m taking Auburn. I do this reluctantly because I’d really like to win this Pick’em, but I also believe this is one of those defining games that Auburn just cannot lose. It just can’t. To lose this game means the haters were right all along. It’s never actually that simple, but this case is a bit different than most. The scoreboard will tell a real story tonight.
Bill Cameron (8-2, 15-5), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 24-20
I really have no idea what to expect from the Tigers, but then again I’m not so sure how good Penn State is, either. Auburn definitely needs to step it up on both sides of the ball, with TJ Finley needing to avoid mistakes while still making enough plays to keep the Nittany Lions from loading the box, while the defense must pressure Sean Clifford and see if they can come up with their first turnover of the season. It’s time to find out if the Tigers have been holding back or what we’ve seen is all there is.
Brian Stultz (8-2, 14-6), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Penn State 24-20
I sometimes have a good feel for how a game is going to turn out. For this one, no idea. It wouldn't surprise me if either team wins in a blowout, or if it is a slugfest much like the 2003 Capital One Bowl. What I do know is that Auburn's offense needs to get in gear and quickly if the Tigers want to win this game. Unfortunately for those reading this, I don't see that happening. Penn State wins in a close one.
|GAMES
|CALEB
|JAY G
|BILL
|STULTZ
|
PUR at SYR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
CAL at ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
BYU at ORE
|
ORE
|
BYU
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
KAN at HOU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
AR ST at MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
OM at GT
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
UM at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UM
|
UM
|
TAMU
|
UGA at USC
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
MSU at LSU
|
LSU
|
MSU
|
LSU
|
MSU
|
PSU at AUB
|
PSU
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
PSU
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bryan Matthews (6-4, 14-6), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Penn State 20-9
It’s hard not to look at Auburn’s offense as a complete mess right now. Perhaps they have been holding back and we’ll see a competent unit on the field Saturday. Forgive me for having my doubts. I do know this: Auburn has to run the ball effectively to beat Penn State. This collection of quarterbacks and receivers isn’t beating any half-decent team this season. I expect AU’s defense will do its part but I doubt it will be enough.
Dan Peck (7-3, 13-7), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 27-23
I fully expect a closely contested & highly competitive game, with the possibility that a meltdown from either quarterback turns it into a rout. My guess: Tank has a big night and Auburn does just enough on defense to pull off a win.
Hunter Adams (6-4, 13-7), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Penn State 27-17
Henry Patton (6-4, 13-7), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Penn State 21-17
Auburn’s offense sucks and the signs from the defense haven’t been lovely. I’m not that high on the Lions, but they’re led by a veteran quarterback who doesn’t make many mistakes and he’s going against a defense that hasn’t shown an ability to get takeaways. Jordan-Hare might be the toughest place to play in the country and it’s the reason that this will be a tight game throughout, but in the end, I don’t see Auburn’s offense doing enough to win this game.
|GAMES
|BMATT
|DAN
|HUNTER
|HENRY
|
PUR at SYR
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
PUR
|
CAL: at ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
BYU at ORE
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
BYU
|
ORE
|
KAN at HOU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
AR ST at MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
OM at GT
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
UM at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UM
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UGA at USC
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
MSU at LSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
LSU
|
MSU
|
PSU at AUB
|
PSU
|
AUB
|
PSU
|
PSU