Pick’em: Week 3
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
|GAMES
|DAN (14-6)
|JAY G (14-6)
|HUNTER (13-7)
|BMATT (12-8)
RUT at KAN
|
KAN
|
KAN
|
RUT
|
RUT
|
BSU at OK ST
|
BSU
|
BSU
|
BSU
|
BSU
|
DUK at BAY
|
DUK
|
DUK
|
DUK
|
BAY
|
HOU at TTU
|
HOU
|
TTU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
OH ST at TCU
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
USC at TEX
|
USC
|
TEX
|
USC
|
TEX
|
MIZ at PUR
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
VU at ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ALA at OM
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
LSU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 41-7
Auburn has a returning star at QB, last year's LSU game was a heartbreaking loss, and LSU is playing a road game with an unproven QB. This feels like 2014.
Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.
Auburn 21-6
Kevin Steele's defense is quite legit and LSU's offense really isn't. Even the most optimistic LSU supporters knows that Joe Burrow, at least right now, is at best an OK quarterback. He hasn't faced this kind of pressure on this kind of stage against a defensive line this talented and this hungry to impose its will. I just don't think the Bayou Bengals can score much. And that'll be the story of this game.
Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 17-9
Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.
Auburn 30-10
I still have concerns about Auburn’s running game but I think it will be better than anything LSU can do going up against a stout AU defense Saturday. LSU’s defense is pretty good too but AU will use a couple of big plays from wide receivers Ryan Davis and Anthony Schwartz to break this one open.
|GAMES
|J LEE
|BILL
|BEN
|
RUT at KAN
|
KAN
|
KAN
|
RUT
|
BSU at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
DUK at BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
HOU at TTU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
HOU
|
OH ST at TCU
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
USC at TEX
|
TEX
|
USC
|
TEX
|
MIZ at PUR
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
VU at ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ALA at OM
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
LSU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.
Auburn 24-13
LSU's offense can't score enough against Auburn's defense to give the visitors a decent chance to win. Not from what I have seen. Auburn's offense, with Jarrett Stidham, will do enough to keep LSU from stacking the box, allowing Auburn's run game to flourish late.
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 27-13
Everybody knows that AU hasn’t won at LSU since the cigar game in ’99, but LSU has only won on the road in this series when Auburn was en route to a disastrous year with a coaching change to follow over the last 20 years (’98, ’08, ’12). Both defenses will try to force the other QB to beat them, and the advantage is definitely Auburn there.
Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.
Auburn 31-9
Auburn makes it a 14-game winning streak in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers get up big early and don't blow it this time. Spoiler: Auburn doesn't run the ball 17-straight times on first down, which in a surprising twist, works.