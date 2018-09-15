AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 41-7

Auburn has a returning star at QB, last year's LSU game was a heartbreaking loss, and LSU is playing a road game with an unproven QB. This feels like 2014.

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 21-6

Kevin Steele's defense is quite legit and LSU's offense really isn't. Even the most optimistic LSU supporters knows that Joe Burrow, at least right now, is at best an OK quarterback. He hasn't faced this kind of pressure on this kind of stage against a defensive line this talented and this hungry to impose its will. I just don't think the Bayou Bengals can score much. And that'll be the story of this game.

Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 17-9

KNOW THE ENEMY

Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.

Auburn 30-10

I still have concerns about Auburn’s running game but I think it will be better than anything LSU can do going up against a stout AU defense Saturday. LSU’s defense is pretty good too but AU will use a couple of big plays from wide receivers Ryan Davis and Anthony Schwartz to break this one open.